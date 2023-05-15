When is Ranked Mode coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2? Everything we know

As per official information made available via a blog post, Fortnite Ranked Mode will debut on May 16, 2023. It will be officially introduced to the game after the update v24.40 goes live. The Ranked Mode will also replace Arena to become the only competitive mode in-game. While this is a radical change, it will ensure the longevity of competitiveness.

That said, newcomers or beginners will not be able to access the Ranked Mode until they complete a specific Quest. They will have to outlast 500 opponents in-game before being allowed to enable the Ranked option. While this may sound bizarre, it is being done to ensure that they first understand the basics of the game. But that's not all that is new in the Fortnite Ranked Mode.

Fortnite Ranked Mode introducing few changes to game

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Ranked play arrives for Battle Royale and Zero Build in v24.40.



Learn more: Same game, higher stakes.Ranked play arrives for Battle Royale and Zero Build in v24.40.Learn more: fn.gg/Ranked Same game, higher stakes.Ranked play arrives for Battle Royale and Zero Build in v24.40.Learn more: fn.gg/Ranked https://t.co/g4vqBCKWCA

Aside from the basic prerequisites needed to access Fortnite's Ranked Mode, there will be a few changes within the ranking/point system. Rather than earning Hype like in Arena, players will unlock higher ranks once they have progressed enough. Everyone will start at Bronze and gradually progress to Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond.

Once at Diamond, progressing further will be grueling as the last three ranks (Elite, Champion, and Unreal) will be the toughest to reach. Nevertheless, once players reach Unreal Rank, they will retain their rank until the end of the Ranked Season. Losing matches or being eliminated will not affect it in the slightest.

On that note, when progressing through the ranks, players will be based on the number of eliminations and placement in the match. As always, eliminations secured during the latter stages of the match are worth more than earlier eliminations. That said, progress (win or lose) is decided based on overall effort when playing as a team.

Fortnite @FortniteGame A new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming…



Will you rise through the ranks? A new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming…Will you rise through the ranks? https://t.co/3RXE50KYCx

Those who want to jump between the Zero Build and Battle Royale modes in Ranked can do so, but there's a price to pay. Since mechanics are different in both these modes, they will have separate Ranks. Achieving Unreal Rank in Zero Build will still leave the player on Bronze in the Battle Royale mode.

A few changes have been implemented with the Battle Royale mode, including the limitation cap for materials gathered, which has been reduced from 999 to 500. While this is a major blow to players who enjoy build fights, Epic Games has made a few minor adjustments. They have increased harvesting rates and placed a fixed value for how much materials defeated players drop.

Additionally, players will be able to undertake Challenges/Quests marked as Urgent while playing in Fortnite's Ranked Mode. They are bound to a single match. After completing all Challenges/Quests in Ranked Mode for Season Zero, they will be rewarded a Burn Bright Emote.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes