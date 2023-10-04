How to get the FNCS Fortnite skins for free in Chapter 4 Season 4

The Fortnite FNCS Major and Global Championship LAN event has been stealing the spotlight this year in the competitive side of things. Epic Games has been working to improve things and breathe new life into the game. Aside from a prize pool of $10,000,000, they even added in a Ranked Mode to spruce up gameplay for public lobbies.

To celebrate the last leg of the FNCS Major, Epic Games will be adding two new Outfits to the game. These are part of the Chapter 4 Season 4 FNCS and were leaked a few days before the official announcement was made via a blog. On that note, those interested in obtaining the Outfits can do so for free, but there is a small catch involved in the process.

How to get the The Champion Kyra and Cosmic Infinity Outfits for free in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

While this sounds too good to be true given the number of V-Bucks scams that exist, this announcement comes directly from Epic Games. For those with a fighting spirit and skills that rival professional players, they can obtain both these Outfits for free. The process is simple, but will require some grit and determination.

To get Cosmic Infinity and The Champion Kyra Outfits for free in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, players must partake in the FNCS Global Championship Community Cup. It will take place on October 7, 2023 and be a Duos format. Top point-earning players in each matchmaking region will receive both the Outfits, and some other cosmetic items as well, here is the list:

Champion Kyra (Outfit)

Cosmic Infinity (Outfit)

Competitive Crest (Back Bling)

Competitive Slicer (Pickaxe)

Soaring Shield (Contrail)

Recoil Reactor (Wrap)

Victory Trophy (Emote)

Break Through (Lobby Track)

To take part in the FNCS Global Championship Community Cup, players will have to look for the "Complete" tab inside Fortnite. Over here they will find specific event timings for each region.

What if I cannot take part in the FNCS Global Championship Community Cup?

For players who are unable to partake in the FNCS Global Championship Community Cup or secure enough points, there's no need to panic. The Champion Kyra and Cosmic Infinity Outfits will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop on October 9, 2023. Keep in mind that you will have to buy using V-Bucks. Although this is a far cry from getting them for free, this is the best alternative.

Furthermore, given that they are part of the FNCS event, they will get vaulted once it ends. However, according to veteran leakers/data-miners, Epic Games may choose to bring these cosmetics back to the Item Shop sometime in the future. Those who do not manage to get it this time around may be able to do so later on.

