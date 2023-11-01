How many free V-Bucks can you get in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is almost here, bringing a unique new Battle Pass experience known as the OG Pass. Unlike the standard 100-reward Battle Pass structure players have grown accustomed to, this one will reportedly offer just 50 rewards, making it a compact but exciting adventure.

This update comes after a leak from prominent leaker iFireMonkey shared some pages from the upcoming OG Pass, showcasing some skins from the new season and disclosing that the OG Pass will be half the size of a regular Battle Pass.

One of the key components of any Battle Pass is the opportunity to earn V-Bucks, the in-game currency that allows players to purchase skins and other cosmetics. However, Chapter 4 Season 5's approach to free V-Bucks is slightly different.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How many V-Bucks can players earn from the Fortnite OG Pass?

Expand Tweet

In the past, a typical Fortnite Battle Pass would offer 300 free V-Bucks as part of the rewards across the Battle Pass, while purchasing the Battle Pass earns you 1500 V-Bucks across the whole Pass. This aspect has always been a welcome bonus for players who want to accumulate V-Bucks without spending real money.

However, the OG Pass changes this tradition by providing 200 free V-Bucks while earning around 700 if players purchase the full OG Pass. It's important to note that these details are based on leaks and are subject to change when Chapter 4 Season 5 releases.

Chapter 4 Season 5, referred to as Fortnite OG, will begin on November 3, 2023, and is reportedly going to be notably shorter than previous seasons, lasting for around one month. This brevity will have a direct effect on the Battle Pass rewards, including the free V-Bucks. With fewer tiers and a limited timeframe, the developers have adjusted the free V-Bucks allocation accordingly.

Expand Tweet

Despite the reduced free V-Bucks, the OG Pass will still offer players many valuable rewards, including emotes, pickaxes, and skins.

How to earn free V-Bucks from the OG Pass

Expand Tweet

Like the previous seasons, players can earn free V-Bucks by completing daily and weekly challenges, earning them Battle Stars that they can then use to redeem their rewards from the OG Pass. By actively participating in in-game tasks and quests, players can steadily accumulate V-Bucks, contributing to the Fortnite cosmetic collection without needing to make any additional purchases.

The reportedly shorter duration of Chapter 4 Season 5 also means that players will have fewer opportunities to make their way through the OG Pass. Players must make the most of their time in the game and prioritize completing challenges to earn V-Bucks.

Remember that despite the OG Pass providing fewer free V-Bucks, they are still a valuable resource for acquiring in-game items.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!