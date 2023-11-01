Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 OG map leaks completely ahead of release

For some time now, leakers/data miners have been speculating about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 map and what it would look like. While many assumed that it would be a mixture of the Chapter 4 Season 4 map and the OG version from Chapter 1, this has now been disapproved. Thanks to a leaker/data miner known as StreamFNBR, the entire Chapter 4 Season 5 OG map has been leaked.

It looks exactly the same as the map that was in play during Chapter 1 and features numerous iconic Named Locations. While the leaked image of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 OG map has no color to it, at least three biomes can be made out at a glance.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 OG map will take players back to the golden days of the Metaverse

As seen from the leaked image, there are 21 Named Locations present on the OG map that are spread out across three different biomes: Desert, Grassland, and Snow/Ice. They are:

Junk Junction

Haunted Hills

Pleasant Park

Snobby Shores

Frosty Flights

Greasy Grove

Flush Factory

Shifty Shafts

Tilted Towers

Loot Lake

Lazy Links

Lucky Landing

Fatal Fields

Salty Springs

Dusty Divot

Tomato Temple

Risky Reels

Wailing Woods

Lonely Lodge

Retail Row

Paradise Palms

While all of these Named Locations do have an OG status, a few of them are likely to become hot-drop locations from day one.

Tilted Towers, for instance, will be the most active location for a few days without doubt, followed by Pleasant Park, Greasy Grove, Shifty Shafts, Retail Row, and, of course, Loot Lake and Risky Reels. However, these will not be the only Named Locations that will attract players.

Certain legacy Named Locations that have been crucial to the storyline, such as Dusty Divot, will also be frequented by players. In addition to these major Named Locations, there are bound to be dozens of Landmarks for players to explore as well. For the time being, there is no information about them, but that will likely change in the coming hours.

Will the Fortnite OG map be destroyed towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 5?

As of now, it's hard to say what happens towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. While leakers/data miners have found files pertaining to a live event, it's unclear what will transpire once it occurs. Since Innovator Slone is traveling back in time, she may be able to potentially stop The End (event) from ever happening.

If this occurs, the island, in theory, should continue to exist. However, in all probability, with Chapter 5 being the next phase of the storyline, the Fortnite OG map will likely not exist for a very long time.

Epic Games will want to revert to a more modern setting, and for this reason, Chapter 4 Season 5 is only slated to last a month. Nevertheless, it's left to be seen what happens once the upcoming season begins.

