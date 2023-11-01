All leaked skins from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass

As the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 gets closer, it is evident that the new campaign will be a nostalgic trip down memory lane for veteran players. The season is confirmed to take us back to Chapter 1, and recent leaks from reputed leakers like ShiinaBR and iFireMonkey have given fans their first sneak peek at some of the upcoming Battle Pass skins.

It was already speculated that the Battle Pass would include remixed versions of OG and classic skins. However, these new leaks prove that the upcoming Battle Pass will feature amalgamated skins, merging two different cosmetics from Chapter 1 to create something entirely new yet familiar. So far, four skins from the Battle Pass have been leaked.

New skins leaked from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

1) Omegarok

The Omegarok skin is merging 2 tier 100 skins from the past seasons (Image via iFireMonkey on Twitter)

The first leaked skin is titled Omegarok. The name hints at the skin being an amalgamation of two of the most iconic cosmetics in Fortnite's history: Omega from Chapter 1 Season 4 and Ragnarok from Chapter 1 Season 5.

Omegarok is apparently based on a fusion of 2 Tier 100 skins. While it seems to have Ragnarok's color theme more than Omega's, it will be interesting to see how this fusion and its potential different styles play out in Chapter 4 Season 5.

2) Renegade Lynx

Another leaked skin from the Battle Pass is the Renegade Lynx, which mixes the legendary Lynx from Chapter 1 Season 7 and the rare Renegade Raider from Fortnite's earliest days.

The skin seems to be heavily influenced by Lynx's design and themes while also seamlessly integrating elements from the Renegade Raider. It is a harmonic mix of the two most prominent female skins in the game's history.

3) Peely Whip

The Peely Whip skin will undoubtedly bring back many memories of these mascots (Image via iFireMonkey on Twitter)

The Battle Pass also includes an amalgamation of two of Fortnite's biggest mascots: Peely from Chapter 1 Season 8 and Lil Whip from Chapter 1 Season 7. These characters have not only made an impact on the map and the game's world but also cemented themselves as some of the title's more innovative designs.

While not much more is known about the skin and its styles, it will be interesting to see how these two mascots will make their return to the Island in a brand-new fashion.

4) Spectra Knight

The Spectra Knight is the latest in the long line of Knight skins (Image via FNBR on Twitter)

Spectra Knight looks like it's going to be a highly customizable skin with the ability to fuse many different styles.

It's not clear how many options will be made available to players for customization. However, it will surely allow players to come up with interesting combinations and ideas for the Fortnite battlefield in Chapter 4 Season 5.

