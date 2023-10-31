Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5: When is it coming out?

Fortnite enthusiasts are preparing for yet another thrilling chapter in the ever-evolving world of Battle Royale. With Chapter 4 Season 5 on the horizon and Chapter 4 Season 4 in its last days, players are eager to get back to the island on November 3 and experience various adventures and challenges that the new season holds for them.

The highly-anticipated season is now confirmed to take players back to Chapter 1. An update this big will require a hefty amount of downtime so that Epic Games can integrate it into the game.

Note: This article is speculative in nature. Details are subject to change.

Release time for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

While Epic Games has yet to officially confirm the start time for Chapter 4 Season 5, the new season's launch is expected to be released on the day of the update. Listed below are the speculated times for the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 in every major timezone on November 3, 2023:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, 11 pm

Central Time: Friday, 1 am

Eastern Time: Friday, 2 am

Mountain Time: Friday, 12 am

Brazil, Rio: Friday, 3 am

India: Friday, 11:30 am

China: Friday, 2 pm

Japan: Friday, 3 pm

UTC: Friday, 6 am

London, United Kingdom: Friday, 7 am

Central European Time: Friday, 8 am

Sydney, Australia: Friday, 4 pm

Auckland, New Zealand: Friday, 5 pm

Like the launch of every new season, the Fortnite servers will be down for a while as Epic Games updates the game. Chapter 4 Season 5 is poised to feature a compelling blend of old and new, where nostalgia meets innovation. With the update right around the corner, it will be interesting to see what mysteries await players in the next season.

While these are the possible release times for Chapter 4 Season 5, Epic Games could make last-minute changes.

Will there be a delay in Chapter 4 Season 5's release?

So far, no signs point to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 facing a delay. As of writing, the upcoming season is three days away, and despite there being no reason for a delay, it is within the realm of possibility in the lead-up to the new season.

However, at the time of writing, there does not appear to be a delay scheduled, so it's unlikely there will be one in the coming days.

