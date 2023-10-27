OG Fortnite Battle Bus to make a return in Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite veterans are preparing for a wave of nostalgia as a new teaser suggests that the iconic OG Battle Bus is set to make a triumphant return to the game. The Battle Bus has been an iconic and emblematic element since its inception, serving as the players’ vessel to the island. However, since the game’s launch, the Battle Bus has undergone numerous transformations and adaptations, often aligning with the thematic element of each season.

With Chapter 4 Season 5, it seems like Epic Games is ready to take a step back in time, allowing players to board the OG Battle Bus once more.

New teaser hints at Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5's OG theme

This thrilling revelation comes from a brand new teaser released by Epic Games on Fortnite's official Twitter account. The teaser featured an image of the OG Battle Bus surrounded by clouds in the sky, which also seems to be textured like the Chapter 1 Season 5 sky. The Battle Bus has stood out in the teaser as a particularly nostalgic image many players hold close to their hearts.

The teaser also included the caption:

"Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1...see you soon 11.3.2023. #FortniteOG."

This message, paired with the OG Battle Bus in the teaser, not only hints at the return of the OG Battle Bus but also confirms that players will potentially embark on a time-traveling adventure back to the roots with the Chapter 1 Season 5 sky.

Chapter 1 holds the key to this captivating journey, promising a nostalgic and exhilarating experience. The use of the mention of OG Fortnite in the form of a hashtag further enforces the time travel theme of Chapter 4 Season 5. This implies Chapter 4 Season 5 will be a celebration of the game's original spirit, allowing players to relive the earlier chapters.

The time travel theme of Chapter 4 Season 5

As a previously reported leak by ShiinaBR suggested, Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 5 will heavily deal with time travel as a crucial part of the game's ever-evolving storyline, potentially owing this theme to Kado Thorne's Time Machine malfunctioning near the end of Chapter 4 Season 4.

Many hints and teasers all point towards a return to the roots, all the way back to Chapter 1. This trip to the past is likely to elicit a range of emotions among enthusiasts. As the release of Chapter 4 Season 5 approaches on November 3, 2023, players can't help but wonder how the OG map and seasons will be integrated into the new season.

