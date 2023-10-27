Epic Games reveals first Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 teaser

In the ever-evolving build-up to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, Epic Games has now provided a tantalizing new glimpse of what lies ahead with the release of the very first teaser. Posted on the game's official Twitter account, it has the community riled up with excitement and curiosity, offering a preview of the upcoming season's theme.

The teaser features a captivating image of the iconic Battle Bus from the game soaring majestically through the sky, surrounded by clouds in what seems to be reminiscent of Chapter 1 Season 5's sky. The teaser is accompanied by a caption that confirms not only the return to Chapter 1, but also the retention of two major features of the game.

Brand new teaser for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 confirms return to OG days

With this being the very first official teaser for the upcoming season, Epic Games has confirmed that the recent leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5's time-travel themes have a lot of weight to them.

The teaser doesn't provide any details regarding the storyline that will follow. Nevertheless, the caption is enough to draw players' attention to what the next season will bring.

"Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1...see you soon 11.3.2023. #FortniteOG."

The reference to Fortnite Chapter 1 is an especially intriguing part as it aligns perfectly with a previously reported leak by prominent leaker ShiinaBR. The insider has claimed that Kado Thorne's Time Machine will malfunction and lead to the map being sent through a rift to Fortnite's earlier days.

Fortnite confirms two major features to remain in Chapter 4 Season 5

In a new twist within the teaser, Epic Games has also confirmed the continued presence of two pivotal features in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5: Tactical Sprinting and Mantling. This confirmation comes after a leak previously claimed Tactical Sprinting and Mantling will be removed to align with the full Chapter 1 experience of the upcoming season.

The retention of these features is proof that Epic Games is committed to maintaining the thrilling and versatile gameplay that these mechanics have brought. Sprinting and Mantling have been instrumental in shaping the newer age of Fortnite that many players have grown accustomed to, especially in the No Build game modes. With these features intact and confirmed to return in Chapter 4 Season 5, the fast-paced experience will continue unabated.

Naturally, players await further details and additional teasers in the run-up to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5's release on November 3, 2023. This initial teaser has undoubtedly added fuel to the community's excitement for the upcoming season.

