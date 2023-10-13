Thor was playing Fortnite Chapter 1 in Avengers Endgame, new clue confirms

Fortnite is known for its subtle hints and ideas regarding its storyline, some even spreading as far as Hollywood. One such hint comes from the 2019 blockbuster Avengers Endgame. Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in October 2023, this movie features a scene that may seem insignificant at first glance.

The scene simply includes Thor playing Fortnite in his house with his friends Korg and Miek. However, one eye-catching detail regarding this scene is that the version of Fortnite Korg is seen playing seems very reminiscent of Chapter 1, despite the chapter in October 2023 being Chapter 4. This tiny observation has caused a buzz among fans, especially with recent leaks suggesting the game's future.

Avengers Endgame's minor reference aligns with recent Fortnite leaks

A recent leak from ShiinaBR, a reputed leaker in the community, suggested that the upcoming season, Chapter 4 Season 5, could take players on a time travel journey all the way back to Chapter 1 Season 5.

With Kado Thorne's time machine being introduced in Fortnitemares 2023 and a leak for Chapter 4 hinting at that time machine malfunctioning, there's a high chance that we might be seeing the return of the OG Chapter 1 map in the upcoming season.

Thor playing Chapter 1 in 2023 might've seemed like a minor detail simple easter egg in a movie filled with epic battles and emotional moments. However, this minor detail has caused a buzz among the community, as it aligns perfectly with the potential merge of the Chapter 4 and Chapter 1 maps.

Was the connection between Endgame and Chapter 4 Season 5 intentional?

This possible connection seems too coincidental to be a mere oversight, especially when we consider how Fortnite developers, Epic Games, are known for their attention to detail and their penchant for incorporating pop culture references into the game.

For fans of the game, this potential connection between Avengers Endgame and the upcoming Chapter 4 Season 5 is incredibly intriguing. While there is no official confirmation from either Epic Games or Marvel regarding this hint, it certainly adds a whole new layer of excitement to the upcoming launch of Chapter 4 Season 5.

The recent revelation of Thor playing Chapter 1 in Avengers Endgame, seemingly in October 2023, aligns surprisingly well with the recent time-travel leak. Whether this connection was intentional or not, it stands as a demonstration of how hidden clues and fan theories can create a much deeper level of engagement for fans.

The potential future of Marvel Studios and Fortnite

Marvel Studios has always been a regular collaborator when it comes to Fortnite. Ever since the first Infinity War collaboration, Marvel has come a long way in introducing their pantheon of superheroes to the game. With the ever-expanding MCU slated to release more content in the following months, fans can expect multiple new skins to be released in the future.

The next major release on the MCU calendar is The Marvels, the sequel to 2018's Captain Marvel featuring Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel in a team-up. With the movie being slated for a November 10 release, the same time around the launch of Chapter 4 Season 5, it wouldn't be a surprise to see some of its characters show up in next season's Battle Pass.

