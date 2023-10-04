Fortnite creator Epic Games is working on multiple live events

Live events seem to have become a thing of the past in Fortnite. Ever since the start of Chapter 4, there has not been a single live event till date. With Epic Games focusing on developing the Unreal Engine for Fortnite, it would seem that the focus has been shifted to perfecting this software. While this is bad news for the community, there seems to be a silver lining of sorts just beyond the horizon.

During the Unreal Fest 2023, which occurred a few hours ago, it was revealed that Epic Games is currently working on multiple live events for the game. Given that the developers have been regularly improving UEFN, it's safe to assume that all of these events will be using the new technology. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Epic Games is likely working on a live event for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Although no exact information was divulged about any upcoming live events in particular, it has been confirmed that something is in development. Since Epic Games has likely taken the approach of having one massive live event at the end of each major phase of the storyline, Chapter 4 Season 5 is the potential candidate.

Veteran leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR speculated via a tweet that the next few months might be very interesting. It's possible that information regarding an upcoming live event will be found in the files during upcoming updates. However, as mentioned, there is nothing present for the time being.

That said, it's interesting to note that Epic Games divides live events into two different categories: narrative driven and concerts. The former advances the storyline and takes direct reference from lore, while the latter is all about music and letting players have a good time. While both are indeed interactive, the community at large looks forward to narrative driven events, and with good reason.

While live concerts are alluring and downright thrilling, live events are more favored. Since Fortnite became popular due to Epic Games' ability to craft amazing stories, the community expects this legacy to continue. Hopefully, leakers/data-miners will be able to get hands on some information regarding any live events a few weeks before they happen. On that note, this has given rise to a new rumor.

Will there be another Travis Scott event in Fortnite?

Travis Scott was mentioned at Unreal Fest 2023 and recently by Tim Sweeney in a tweet. Given his live in-game concert broke the internet back in 2020, a repeat performance would be good for traffic. However, there is no way to say for certain if he will come back.

Since his Outfit has been vaulted for a while now, it is rather unclear if he is willing to collaborate with Epic Games for the second time. Nevertheless, other artists will certainly be open to collaborations and having themselves immortalized in the metaverse.

