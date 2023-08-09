Its official, Fortnite live events are a thing of the past

Live events in Fortnite have been some of the most spectacular moments in-game. Players of all ages have witnessed epic instances - from the battle between Mecha and The Devourer (Cattus) to the island flipping over and the Cube Queen sinking like a rock. These moments have been carved into memory and will stand the test of time as well as a testament to what Epic Games can come up with in terms of creativity.

However, at this juncture in time, it would seem that live events in Fortnite are a thing of the past. The last time the community partook in a live event was towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 4. After The Herald destroyed Artemis (map), reality reforged to form Asteria (map). While this live event was something new and exciting, most players did not like it much. By the looks of it, there's more disappointment in store ahead.

SypherPK @SypherPK We haven’t had a Fortnite live event in nearly a year. 🤯

As of August, 2023, there have been no live events for the entire duration of Fortnite Chapter 4 thus far. Given that there were two live events in Chapter 3, this is rather disheartening to say the least. And with Chapter 4 Season 4 about to begin in just over two weeks time, there is nothing to suggest that anything is in development either.

According to veteran leaker/data-miners iFireMonkey, there will be no live event this season. With Chapter 4 Season 5 being the last in this phase of the storyline, there may not be a live event in Chapter 4 Season 4 either. This is taking into consideration that Epic Games is likely saving things for the last, but in the meantime, the community is getting bored of the pattern.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey I've seen a few questions about it after waking up so to answer those questions;



Going from two or more live events per season to just one is not good for morale. Given that advancements or developments in the storyline are often showcased through these live events, a lot of cohesion is being lost. While other mediums are undoubtedly engaging as well, nothing beats the excitement of a live event.

A good example of this was Operation Sky Fire in Chapter 2 Season 7. It set up the end phase of Fortnite Chapter 2 and helped cement Doctor Slone's legacy. If it weren't for this live event, Doctor Slone would be just another evil NPC in the storyline. But due to what occurred during the live event, she's now one of the most well-known individuals in the metaverse.

In fact, without live events, the hype surrounding new seasons are also dampened. While certain in-game events like the Jujutsu Kaisen Mini Battle Pass will create a lot of hype, nothing gets the crowd going like a live event. Here's what users have to say about the issue at hand:

trxviss @t_hendrix9 @iFireMonkey So pretty much every chapter on the last season we’re gonna get a live Event that destroys the island we’re on and takes us to a new one, like chapter 2 season 8 live event, chapter 3 season 4 live event, and now it’s gonna be chapter 4 season 4 live e event.. 🤦🏽‍♂️

Liam Barnett @LiamBar47219065 @iFireMonkey Ffs we haven't had 1 in like what 2 seasons now tf is this!!

I understand there tryna focus on UEFN an creative yeah I get it. But the events are like the key part of a season and there amazing!

ninten @nintenboss this is gonna get boring fast @iFireMonkey We’re gonna keep getting one event a chapter, and it’ll destroy the island and bring us a new onethis is gonna get boring fast

Fortnite Leaks | Pluto V2 @FortnitePV2 @SypherPK And the last event really wasn’t considered an event. More like some boring challenges.

Albon @Albon2001 this is getting worser and worser every season @iFireMonkey No live event againthis is getting worser and worser every season

As seen from the comments, the idea of not having live events or having one towards the end of each Chapter is not something the community wants. Saying goodbye to an island at the end of each phase of the storyline via a live event is not exciting if done one too many times. Nevertheless, a few users have come to terms with this new agreement.

Toaster 💎 @toastermrvl @iFireMonkey Fair enough, at this point with 1 chapter per year I expect them to be a "final season" end of chapter thing each time

With all that being said, it's left to be seen what Epic Games has planned for the end of Fortnite Chapter 4. Given how the last live event wasn't exactly successful per se, there's a lot riding on the developers this time around. Hopefully, they deliver an experience that players will remember and appreciate for some time to come.

