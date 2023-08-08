Fortnite update v25.30 patch notes: Jujutsu Kaisen, Cursed Llamas, Straw Doll Technique, Purple Hollow, and more

As speculated by leakers/data miners, the Fortnite update v25.30 is predominantly focused on Jujutsu Kaisen. Thanks to leaks, it's clear that the scope of this collaboration is much greater than was first anticipated. Instead of merely having Outfits in-game, Epic Games has gone above and beyond to deliver a memorable farewell to Chapter 4 Season 3.

Aside from Jujutsu Kaisen, a few other notable things will be added to the game. A new Reality Augment has been introduced (and it's rather spicy), two new Mythics have been added to the loot pool, and the FNCS Renegade Outfit is now in-game. That said, here's everything new in the Fortnite update v25.30.

Fortnite update v25.30 patch notes: New content, changes, and leaks

1) Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration - Mini Battle Pass, Cursed Llamas, Straw Doll Technique, and Purple Hollow

The Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration is undoubtedly another major win for the Fortnite community. Given how slow-paced Chapter 4 Season 3 has been, this will add some momentum to the game and help surge player count. If Outfits are not enough, Epic Games has added a Mini Battle Pass as well.

Players will be able to complete simple "Break the Curse! Quests'' to unlock cosmetic rewards from this Mini Battle Pass. Similar to what was done towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 1 and 2, the Mini Battle Pass will also feature a premium section that can be unlocked using V-Bucks.

On that note, completing all the Quests will take some time as they are divided into Grades. Each Grade will be available after a certain amount of time. Grade 4 Quests will go live once downtime ends, Grade 3 will go live on August 10, and Grade 2 will kick off on August 15. Lastly, Grade 1 Quests and Special Grade will go live on August 17 and will be available until August 25.

Moving on from the Mini Battle Pass, two new mythic weapons (Straw Doll Technique and Purple Hollow) have been added to the game. They take direct inspiration from the anime and will work similarly to what is shown there. Players will be able to acquire them by eliminating Cursed Llamas.

2) Fire Armory - Reality Augment

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 coming to an end, Epic Games decided to turn the heat up with the Fire Armory Reality Augment. When acquired and activated in-game, players will receive a Dragon's Breath Shotgun and Dragon's Breath Sniper. Given that fire-damage bypasses shields and affects hit points directly, these weapons will be game-changers in the true sense.

3) The return of Bushranger

After what seems like an eternity in the game's timeline, Bushranger, one of Fortnite’s most beloved characters, is back on the island. The entity will feature as an NPC alongside the other colorful cast of characters that are present. At the moment, his role is unclear, and it's left to be seen if he has an impact on the storyline.

4) FNCS Renegade and Galaxy Crossfade

The highly sought-after FNCS Renegade and Galaxy Crossfade Outfits have been added to the game. They will be sold in Sets/Bundles in the Item Shop. That being said, Galaxy Crossfade should be available before FNCS Renegade. This is taking into consideration that the FNCS Community Cup that is associated with the FNCS Renegade Outfit only occurs on August 14, 2023.

