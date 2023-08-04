Fortnite players want their fragile Llama's back and with good reason

Llamas have been around in Fortnite since Chapter 1 Season 3. They were introduced to the game and labeled as a type of Loot Container. However, following the Kymera Invasion of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, they were updated to be featured as Animals in-game. They went from inanimate objects to living-breathing creatures.

When the community first caught wind of this major change, everyone was happy. Seeing Llamas come to life and prance around the map was a huge deal. Streamers and players alike could not contain their excitement. However, fast forward two Chapters and the community has just about had enough of living Llamas. In fact, they want the old ones back and with good reason.

The Fortnite community has had enough of living Llamas

While there's nothing fundamentally wrong with living Llamas, they are a sheer nuisance to eliminate. In the past, players could use their Pickaxe and take their time cracking open the pinata to reap the rewards within. However, with Llamas having been given the gift of life, they will not stand still and let players hit them.

The moment players come into earshot or are spotted, Llamas make like the wind and start running. While using guns to eliminate this moving target is a viability, the amount of ammo required to do so is massive. Even though the Llama does refund huge chunks of ammo, the sound, at times, is enough to attract opponents that may be nearby.

Rather than looting the Llama, players may get ambushed, have the Llama's loot stolen, and get sent back to the lobby. In the past, this was not an issue as players could quietly use their Pickaxe to get the job done. But as it stands, that's now impossible. Even if players were to somehow trap a Llama using builds, there is yet another issue at play.

Aside from the Llama running away when players approach or shoot at it, these magical creatures also have the ability to rift out of the area. After a substantial amount of damage has been dealt, Llamas can rift themselves to safety, leaving players high and dry. Here's what Fortnite community members have to say about this peculiar situation:

As seen from the comments, the Fortnite community has numerous reasons as to why they feel living Llamas are a waste of time. Few users mention that the loot they drop is not worth the effort. Aside from the Chug Cannon, everything else is basic in nature and can be obtained by looting.

Another user mentions that they only spook the Llama and pick up whatever it drops. While this process of collecting loot is slower, at least no bullets are wasted in the process. On the opposite side of this debate, a few argue that engaging the Llama using guns is the entire point of this risk/reward mechanic. However, for the most part, the argument falls short.

Nevertheless, if the leaks turn out to be true, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 might be the last season to feature Llamas before they are vaulted. While this would be sad, given how dynamic looting has become over the past few seasons and how rare Llamas are, they feel less than useful to a large extent. That being said, it will be interesting to see what Epic Games has planned.

While this wishful thinking, having Llamas added in Fortnite as rideable wildlife would be entertaining to say the least. Players could perhaps be able to use the creature's rift ability to get out of sticky situations and escape. Despite the idea being wacky to say the least, anything is possible in the metaverse.

