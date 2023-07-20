Fortnite: How to search chests of ammo boxes at Brutal Bastion or Frenzy Fields

Chests and ammo boxes are often considered the bare necessities when it comes to securing supplies in Fortnite. Although they are not the best options when it comes to loot, they are found everywhere and are easily accessible. With any luck, players can secure high-tier loot from ordinary chests and enough ammunition from a few ammo boxes to make do until the mid-game.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 7 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players have to search chests and ammo boxes in-game. The task has to be carried out at Named Locations - Brutal Bastion and Frenzy Fields. Upon completion of this trivial task, 30,000 experience points will be granted to players.

Step-by-step guide on how to search chests of ammo boxes at Brutal Bastion or Frenzy Fields in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Land at Brutal Bastion or Frenzy fields and search a total of 10 chests/ammo boxes.

1) Choosing a landing location: Brutal Bastion or Frenzy Field?

Both of these Named Locations tend to become hot-drop zones during the early-game in some matches. That said, while both of these POIs contant loot, one of them is substantially better.

Check corners while moving through Brutal Bastion (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

To start, Brutal Bastion is located in the Snow/Ice Biome. After the Jungle Biome was introduced to the map at the start of Chapter 4 Season 3, this icy fortress has seen reduced combat during the early-game. What makes this a great location to complete this challenge is the fact that there's a Vault present within the POI.

Aside from the Vault and the high-tier loot present within, there are a number of chests buried all around Brutal Bastion as well. If needed, you can dig them up using your Pickaxe and search them as well. Moving on from loot, this Named Location also has a lot of hiding places and ziplines. You can use these to bypass opponents or avoid them altogether.

Frenzy Fields is very open and lacks cover (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Moving on the Frenzy Fields, while this Named Location is also good, it severely lacks in cover. The area is mostly open and there's no place to hide when bullets start flying. You will be forced to move from cover to cover to loot without being shot at. This will slow down the process and make it harder to complete the challenge in a single match.

For this reason, Brutal Bastion is better. Nevertheless, depending on the Battle Bus' route during the match, Frenzy Fields may just be the better option in the spur of the moment. The decision is up to you.

2) Search chests and ammo boxes in a 1:2 ratio

Search chests and ammo boxes in a healthy ratio (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

A good way to go about searching chests and ammo boxes is to do so in a 1:2 ratio. Since chests primarily give weapons, ammo boxes will need to be searched to acquire ammunition for them. Searching a total of 10 of either of them will be enough to complete the challenge. Avoid combat if possible to finish the task faster.