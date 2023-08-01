Fortnite players can get the FNCS Renegade skin for free, here's how to claim it

The FNCS Renegade Outfit is the latest in the series that uses the Renegade Raider model in Fortnite. This version/iteration of the character is related to the FNCS. While she's not the first one to be part of this illustrious series, she will no doubt be highly sought. Having said that, those interested and willing to put in some elbow work can obtain this Outfit for free.

As per the official blog posted by Epic Games, players will be able to partake in the FNCS Community Cup that will be held later this month (August, 2023). Unlike the FNCS Global Championship, this type of tournament is open to community members of all calibers. Here's how to participate and earn the FNCS Renegade Outfit.

Fortnite FNCS Renegade skin: How to obtain for free

Although this is a FNCS Community Cup, there is one presquite that players will have to adhere to take part. Based on the rules provided by Epic Games, players will have to be at least Bronze I Rank in-game. Those who are unable to secure this rank via the Ranked Mode will not be eligible.

The FNCS Community Cup will be a Duos Building Enabled Cup. This means that players will have to find a good teammate to have a chance of getting the FNCS Renegade skin. That being said, the FNCS Community Cup will start on August 13, 2023. As of now, there is no official information as to how long the event will last.

On that note, Epic Games is yet to reveal the criteria (points required) to secure the FNCS Renegade skin. Similar to other Fortnite tournaments like the recently held Galaxy Cup, players will likely have to rank high on the leaderboard from each region to get the cosmetic item. In addition to the Outfit, there are other cosmetic items that players will be able to obtain as well.

According to the Fortnite leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, players will be able to obtain the Champion's Rucksack Back Bling and the Raptor Rider Spray. Keep in mind that both of these can also be obtained for free via Twitch Drops. Nevertheless, it wouldn't hurt to earn them in-game.

What happens if I am unable to earn the FNCS Renegade skin during the FNCS Community Cup?

The bad news is that not everyone will be able to win it via the FNCS Community Cup. However, the good news is that the FNCS Renegade skin will be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date. This information has been provdied by iFireMonkey, and it also follows the pattern for other FNCS related cosmetics.

The only downside to this is that you will have to spend V-Bucks to buy the Outfit and other associated cosmetic items (if they are listed, that is). Since the price of V-Bucks has gone up in certain regions, the cost to acquire cosmetics will be slightly higher than usual.

Note: Information pertaining to placements and leaderboard score requirements will be updated when official information becomes available.