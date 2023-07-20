Fortnite players to get 4 free rewards in August, here's how to claim them

August is going to be a good month for the Fortnite community. In addition to Chapter 4 Season 4 kicking off towards the end of the month, it would seem that freebies will be handed out as well. According to the official information provided by Epic Games, players will be able to earn four free FNCS cosmetic items in the month of August.

To claim these freebies, players will not have to do much. Similar to last time, they will have to watch the FNCS livestream for a stipulated amount of time to earn each cosmetic item. That being said, here's the timeline for each freebie and how to earn them in-game.

Fortnite FNCS freebies: When they drop, how to earn, and more

FNAssist @FN_Assist



Watching 30m in Legends Landing for each:

-Raptor Rider Spray (July 29-30)

-Lush Moves screen (August 5-6)

-King Me-ow Emoticon (August 12)

-8 Lives Down screen (August 13)

-FNCS Protector Backbling (August 20) #Fortnite FNCS 2023 Major 3 (Chapter 4, Season 3) ALL Drops Rewards:Watching 30m in Legends Landing for each:-Raptor Rider Spray (July 29-30)-Lush Moves screen (August 5-6)-King Me-ow Emoticon (August 12)-8 Lives Down screen (August 13)-FNCS Protector Backbling (August 20) pic.twitter.com/QgEQ9m2aRA

As mentioned, there are a total of four freebies that players can earn in August. However, there is one more that they can earn towards the end of July itself. Here's a list of all the freebies and when they will be available to claim in Fortnite:

Raptor Rider (Spray) - July 29-30, 2023

Lush Moves (Loading Screen) - August 5-6, 2023

King Me-ow (Emoticon) - August 12, 2023

8 Lives Down (Loading Screen) - August 13, 2023

FNCS Protector (Back Bling) - August 20, 2023

Based on the information obtained by leakers/data-miners, the first freebie, Raptor Rider (Spray), will be up for grabs between July 29 and 30. This Spray features Lorenzo riding a Raptor and wielding a green version of the The Axe of Champions (Pickaxe).

The Lush Moves (Loading Screen) also depicts a character wielding The Axe of Champions (Pickaxe) while sliding down a Grind Vine. This will be available between August 5 and 6. Moving on, the King Me-ow (Emoticon), wil be obtained on August 12, 2023. It features Purradise Meowscles wearing a crown while doing a double thumbs up.

HYPEX @HYPEX



The backbling can be earned on August 20th by watching 15 minutes of the "FNCS Last Chance Major". New FREE FNCS Cosmetics!The backbling can be earned on August 20th by watching 15 minutes of the "FNCS Last Chance Major". pic.twitter.com/PGcoYeXTAU

8 Lives Down (Loading Screen) will be available on August 13, 2023. It features Azuki wielding two swords. This Outfit that was released in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Lastly, the FNCS Protector (Back Bling) will be available on August 20, 2023. It is the final freebie that players can earn by watching the FNCS Last Chance Major.

As to how to earn these, much like last time, players will have to tune in to watch FNCS Last Chance Major. Watching the livestream for 15 minutes on each day that a freebie drops should grant the reward in-game. Be sure to watch the gameplay from an official source otherwise the watchtime will not be registered.

For those who miss out on claiming these free Fortnite FNCS cosmetic items, there is a chance that they may be listed in the Item Shop sometime in the future. However, there is no guarantee of this happening. Even if it does, V-Bucks will have to be spent to acquire them. For this reason, it's better to get them for free during the FNCS event.

