How to get the Galaxy Crossfade skin for free in Fortnite Chapter 4

The Galaxy Crossfade Outfit is the latest Fortnite cosmetic item that players can obtain for free in-game. An official reveal was done by Epic Games on July 24, 2023 via a blog. Based on the information, players stand a chance to earn the Hazy Dreambeats Set by partaking in the Galaxy Cup on July 29 - 30, 2023. July 29 will be specific to Android Devices, while on July 30, players on any supported platform will be able to take part in the competition.

Aside from the aforementioned Galaxy Crossfade Outfit, players can also stand a chance to obtain other cosmetics items like: Crossfade’s Equalizer Back Bling, Spinback Slicer Pickaxe, BPM Breakdown Emote, and Crossfade’s Galaxy Wrap. That being said, here's how to obtain them for free in Fortnite Chapter 4.

Fortnite Galaxy Crossfade skin: How to obtain for free

As with competitions in the past, to earn the Galaxy Crossfade skin, players will have to bring their A-game to the competition. Those who manage to rank or score the highest on each day will be awarded the entire Hazy Dreambeats Set at the end of the Galaxy Cup. Here are official rankings needed to be held to earn these cosmetics items:

ME/OCE - Top 250 players

ASIA/BR - top 500 players

NA - Top 1,500 players

EU - Top 2,000 players

Each day, competitors will have the opportunity to earn the following items within the new Hazy Dreambeats Set: the Galaxy Crossfade Outfit (+ the reactive Crossfade's Equalizer Back Bling), Spinback Slicer Pickaxe, BPM Breakdown Emote, and Crossfade's Galaxy Wrap.

In addition to this, any player who manages to earn/score at least eight points during the Galaxy Cup will be eligible to earn House Cat Spray. While it's not much in the grand scheme of things, at least players will not be walking away empty handed. Speaking of scoring points, unlike other tournaments, this one will feature something called Mid-Match objectives.

The cup also features Mid-Match Objectives as a way to get more points:



Opening a Vault: 3 points

Capturing a rifting-in POI: 3 points

Players who are able to open a Vault will gain three additional points. The same applies to those who manage a rifting-in POI. While this is not a lot, if nothing else, it does allow reaching the 10-point threshold for feasible for many players. Thankfully, placing high in the Galaxy Cup is not the only way to obtain the Galaxy Crossfade skin.

Galaxy Crossfade Outfit will be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Fortnite players using Android devices will have an opportunity to compete on July 29, 2023, and Fortnite players using any Fortnite-supported platform will have an opportunity to compete on July 30, 2023. The stars have aligned — Galaxy Cup 4 is almost here!

For those who are unable to partake in the Galaxy Cup or secure enough points to earn the Galaxy Crossfade Outfit, there's no need to panic. Once the tournament ends, Epic Games will add these cosmetics items to the Fortnite Item Shop soon enough. While no timeline has been given, they should be featured in a week or two as most.

By all accounts, the entire Hazy Dreambeats Set should cost anywhere between 1,800 to 2,100 V-Bucks. This is taking into account the discount that will be applied on the entire set. Furthermore, for players who manage to earn parts of the Hazy Dreambeats Set by ranking high in the competition, they will be able to purchase it at a heavier discounted price.