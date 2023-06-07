Will there be a live event in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3? Explained

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is just around the corner. It will be released on Friday, June 9, 2023, and Epic Games will reveal it on Thursday. Many leaks regarding the topic have emerged in the last few weeks, and players already know what's waiting for them in the next season. However, a lot of them are still unsure whether or not there will be a new live event.

Unfortunately for players, it appears that Epic Games hasn't prepared a live event before the new season. While there is a chance that there will be an event at the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 or at the start of it, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Why Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 likely won't have a live event

Fracture was the last live event that Fortnite players witnessed in the game (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games hasn't added any files regarding a live event with the v24.40 update. Since this was the last major update of the season, it also means that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will not be introduced with a live event.

There have been some leaks that indicate that the next season could start with an event, similar to what happened in Chapter 2 Season 6. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet.

Considering that we are less than two days away from the release of the new season, it's almost certain that it will not have a live event (neither at the start nor at the end of it).

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will be released on June 9 (Image via Epic Games)

Adding a live event at the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 doesn't make a lot of sense if the chapter is expected to conclude in late 2023. If the chapter-ending date turns out to be accurate, Epic Games will probably release a live event at the end of Chapter 4 Season 4.

This also means that Epic Games could start having live events once per year. While this isn't something many Fortnite players will be happy to hear, the truth is that the video game company is focused on other projects.

At the moment, Epic Games is working on Chapter 5 and UEFN, among other projects. For this reason, it's unlikely that the company will move staff to work on live events, especially not on short notice.

