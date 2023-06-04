Fortnite leak shows a unique Fortnite event at the start of Chapter 4 Season 3

A recent Fortnite leak shows a new event that will take place at the start of Chapter 4 Season 3. The new season will start in just a few days, so players are excited to know what awaits them. While the current season won't have a live event, Epic Games will likely hold a single-player event once the season begins.

Fortnite players are already familiar with this concept. Back in Chapter 2 Season 6, Epic released a single-player event that explained the storyline and welcomed everyone. The video game developer will likely do the same on June 9, 2023.

According to NotJulesDev, one of the most reputable Fortnite leakers, the upcoming event might be used to showcase the new Battle Pass skins. However, Epic hasn't released any details about it yet.

Fortnite leak reveals an event similar to the Zero Crisis Finale event in Chapter 2

The Fortnite leak claims that an event will start once the new season comes out. (Image via Epic Games)

Many Fortnite players still remember the Zero Crisis Finale event from Chapter 2 Season 6. Instead of having a live event at the end of Season 5, Epic Games decided to try something new by releasing a single-player event at the start of Season 6.

Unlike most of the other events, Zero Crisis Finale was not a live event, so nobody could miss it. Players could participate whenever they logged into the new season for the very first time.

According to Fortnite leaker @NotJulesDev, Chapter 4 Season 3 will launch with a special event flag. The codename of the event flag is currently "AloeCrouton," and no one knows what it means.

Despite this, many players are excited and can't wait to see what Epic has prepared for them this time. Those who witnessed the Chapter 2 Season 6 event will be happy to see something similar again.

The Fortnite leak doesn't have many other details about the event. (Image via Epic Games)

If everything goes according to plan, Epic Games will release the new Fortnite season on June 9. The exact release time hasn't been revealed, but it will likely be around 4 AM Eastern Time. Considering that the servers will be down for a couple of hours, the event will likely be playable around 6 or 7 AM.

At the moment, not even leakers know what this event is going to be about. However, we'll likely find out more information about it in the next few days.

