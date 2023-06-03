8 things everyone wants in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will be released on June 9, 2023. Epic Games has confirmed this release date, and it doesn't seem that there will be any more delays. This video game company has prepared a lot of content for its BR title's upcoming season. Moreover, certain details about the next update have been leaked as well. That said, the community wants Epic to more content to Season 3 than has been revealed.

Many Fortnite players have already shared their wishlists for the upcoming season. Considering that Epic Games has access to this information, it will be interesting to see if some of these things will be added.

Without further ado, here are the eight bits of content everyone wants in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. The list is based on fan-made comments from all over the internet, including Reddit and Twitter.

Many players would love to see these things in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

1) First-person mode

Will Epic finally release the first-person mode in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3? (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite's first-person mode has been in development for more than a year. Epic Games even allowed players to briefly activate it during Chapter 4 Season 1, but this perspective is no longer available.

Many leakers believed that this mode would be released in Chapter 4 Season 2, which didn't turn out to be the case. Considering that this first-person feature should be ready by now, fans wonder what's taking Epic so long to release it.

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 just around the corner, gamers hope that this title's developers will release this piece of content, at least in Zero Build modes.

2) Solo Zero Build playlist in the ranked mode

The ranked mode doesn't have a Solo playlist in Zero Build mode (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games released Fortnite's Ranked mode a few weeks ago, but its playlists are still limited. Given how popular Zero Build is, many players would love to see the Solo Zero Build playlist get added to it.

Since the Ranked mode is still in its early phase, Epic will likely make some changes to it in the future. Due to this, fans can expect new playlists to come out during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

The Solo Zero Build mode may not be released with the new season's first patch, but it'll likely be added at some point.

3) Pump Shotgun

Will the Pump Shotgun return in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3? (Image via Epic Games)

The Pump Shotgun is an all-time fan-favorite weapon. Due to this, it's no surprise that many players would love to see it return in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Interestingly, Epic Games added a Pump Shotgun (not the aforementioned one) that is capable of one-shot eliminations in the current season. However, many players would still love to see the OG Pump return to this title.

Fortnite's loot pool will certainly change in the next season, and fans will get to see if Epic decides to add this popular weapon to it.

4) Better matchmaking

Matchmaking has been one of the most popular subjects since Fortnite Chapter 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Many Fortnite players have complained about the skill-based matchmaking system. It has been active since Chapter 2, but a lot of players believe that this feature is broken.

Fixing the matchmaking system is nearly impossible as there will always be players who complain about their opponents. However, Epic could turn off this feature for regular modes, and enable it for Ranked ones.

Adjusting the entire matchmaking system would take a lot of time, but Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 could bring some minor changes to it. This would likely be enough to keep gamers satisfied for a little while.

5) Fewer overpowered Mythic items

The current season of Fortnite has had many Mythic items (Image via Epic Games)

Mythic items are generally very strong, which is why a lot of players don't like them. They want the gameplay to feel more balanced and don't want fewer such weapons to be released in Season 4.

The current Fortnite season has had numerous Mythic items, from ODM Gear to Lightsabers. However, players are hoping that this won't be the case in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Releasing such content is fine, but Epic Games should know where to draw the line.

Unfortunately, one new Mythic item was already leaked for the next season. It appears that Epic will bring the Drum Shotgun back, but in this exclusive version.

6) Old maps in Battle Royale and Zero Build modes

Will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 bring back old-school maps? (Image via Epic Games)

Thanks to Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), players can now play the Chapter 1 map again. However, many gamers still don't like how they have to access it in the Creative mode.

If Epic Games brings back the OG map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, there is no doubt that this will positively impact the player count. A lot of gamers would love to play older maps, but UEFN recreations simply aren't good enough.

Many players have expressed the desire to play Chapter 2's map again, especially the early version of it. Furthermore, the Chapter 3 island was active for only a year, which is why a lot of gamers would love to play it again.

7) Live event

Players are hoping that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will have a live event (Image via Epic Games)

Unfortunately, Epic Games will not release a live event that introduces players to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. However, gamers are hoping that there will be an event that's part of it.

Additionally, there is a chance that Epic will release an event at the season's start, similar to what happened in Chapter 2 Season 6. Considering that the upcoming season will likely be this chapter's second-to-last one, there is a good chance that this will happen.

8) Map changes throughout the season

The next Fortnite season will bring many changes to the map (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will bring several major changes to the in-game island. The jungle biome has already been leaked, and it will replace the central area of this game's island.

However, many players would like Epic Games to release constant changes to the map with every update. Given that this title's developers have done this many times in the past, this could easily happen in the upcoming season.

