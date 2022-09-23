Fortnite player finds Pump Shotgun in Chapter 3 Season 4, uses it to dominate opponents

The Pump Shotgun can still be obtained in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4! Epic Games hasn't unvaulted the weapon with the new season's start. That said, it appears that players can still obtain it, although no one really knows how. NicFN recently got the weapon in a competitive game mode.

The player was shocked to see the popular Fortnite weapon in Chapter 3 Season 4. However, he picked it up and dominated the lobby with it. Could this be a sign of Epic Games unvaulting the Pump Shotgun, or was it just a random glitch or coincidence?

Pump Shotgun is available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

As you can see in the video above, NicFN found the popular weapon in a competitive match. The player eliminated his enemy, who was 'blobified', and couldn't believe what the enemy dropped.

The Pump Shotgun was one of the items the killed enemy dropped. NicFN had to double-check it since the gun wasn't officially available in the game. He approached his teammate to test the shotgun, and it worked as intended.

NicFN then proceeded to use the weapon against his enemies and was seen getting an elimination with it in the match's late stages. The player easily killed his enemy, who had no chance against the superior shotgun.

No one knows how the Pump Shotgun spawned in the game, but there is a theory that it came from a Malfunctioning Vending Machine. These machines give players random items, and there have been several occasions when they spawned vaulted ones. Considering that the deadly shotgun is still vaulted, this seems like a likely scenario.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 was released on Sunday, September 18, and has brought several gameplay changes. Epic Games has made some alterations to the loot pool as well, adding two new weapons to it.

While the EvoChrome Shotgun is amazing and can be upgraded by simply damaging enemies, most players choose to carry other close-range weapons, such as the Lever-Action Shotgun or the Suppressed Submachine Gun. However, many of them would love to have the Pump Shotgun back.

History of the deadly weapon

The Pump Shotgun was available in the very first release of Fortnite Battle Royale in September 2017. It quickly gained popularity since it was able to one-shot players.

In the early seasons of the game, gamers used the so-called Double Pump technique — carrying two or more Pump Shotguns in their inventory and quickly switching between them — to dispose of enemies.

The popular shotgun was extremely deadly at close range (Image via Epic Games)

After numerous changes to the weapon that have been released over the past few years, Epic Games vaulted it with the release of Chapter 3.

The popular shotgun hadn't been seen in Fortnite Battle Royale since the release of the current chapter. Back in Chapter 3 Season 2, players were able to find it in Malfunctioning Vending Machines, which is most likely what happened this time as well.

