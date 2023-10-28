Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5: Will OG skins also return next Chapter?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is right on the horizon, and with Epic Games confirming that the next season will take players back to Chapter 1 of the game, many are pondering whether classic OG skins will reappear in the upcoming season. The possibility of iconic skins from the early days of the game returning to the game is an interesting prospect, one that the community is likely to take heavy interest in.

The concept of OG skins has always held a special place in the hearts of long-time fans of the game. These skins, often originating from the game's inaugural seasons, are highly revered for their rarity and the sentimentality they evoke. The desire to see OG skins make a comeback aligns with the broader theme of nostalgia and revisiting the game's roots in Chapter 4 Season 5.

The possible return of OG skins in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

While there has been no official confirmation from Epic Games regarding the potential return of OG skins during the next season, a recent teaser posted on Fortnite's official Twitter account has fueled speculation.

The teaser image features the Battle Bus in its OG design, soaring through the sky, which is also interestingly textured like the sky we saw in Chapter 1 Season 5. However, the most interesting aspect of the teaser comes from the caption, with hints towards Chapter 1.

The mere mention of Chapter 1 in the teaser's caption has sparked the community's hope that other elements from that era, including OG skins, may also find their way into the new season. Adding to the anticipation, the caption also included the hashtag #FortniteOG, which further suggests that the upcoming season will celebrate the game's early days and a homage to the game's origins.

On top of that, a previously reported leak by prominent leaker ShiinaBR hinted at the playlist images for Chapter 4 Season 5, with all the images utilizing the default skins. Since the default skins have been in the game since its inception, it becomes even more likely that certain OG cosmetics will be integrated into the new season.

Why the inclusion of OG skins could be a great move for Chapter 4 Season 5

The potential reintroduction of OG skins would not only delight veteran players but also provide newer game enthusiasts with a chance to acquire these classic and elusive cosmetics. It could be an opportunity to infuse a sense of history and heritage into the game, allowing players to experience Fortnite's evolution.

Furthermore, including OG skins could be a strategic move by Epic Games to engage the game's dedicated community and retain their interest. These skins are more than just cosmetic items as they represent a shared history and sense of belonging among players who have been with Fortnite since the very beginning.

As the community awaits further details and official announcements about Chapter 4 Season 5, the possibility of OG skins returning remains uncertain. While hopes are high, only the new season's release on November 3 will tell whether classic cosmetics will return to the game next season.

