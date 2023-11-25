Doctor Who season 14 new lineup: Full list of cast members 

Produced and written by Russel T Davies, the highly anticipated season 14 of Doctor Who is set to premiere sometime in 2024. This is in addition to the 60th Anniversary special, which will introduce David Tennant as the 14th doctor.

The three specials, titled The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder, and The Giggle will also see the return of Catherine Tate and Donna Noble. Neil Patrick Harris will star as the Toymaker alongside the likes of Jacqueline King, Karl Collins, Bernard Cribbins, and Jemma Redgrave, who will also return to reprise their roles.

Doctor Who season 14: Detailed cast list

Filming for season 14 of Doctor Who has reportedly already begun. Dylan Holmes Williams has joined as the director, previously having helmed M. Night Shyamalan's series, Servant.

Russell T. Davies also confirmed previously that Doctor Who will be returning to its annual schedule starting from season 14, like past installments of the famous series. Regardless, not a lot of details about the actual plot have been released as of this writing.

Photos that leaked back in April 2023 confirmed that the series will at some point take viewers back to the 1960s, judging by the outfits the Doctor and Ruby were seen wearing.

While the detailed cast list has not yet been officially released, the cast members of Doctor Who season 14 as per ScreenRant include:

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam

Michelle Greenidge in an unknown role

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Jack Forsyth-Noble in an unknown role

Indira Varma as Duchess

Bonnie Langford as Melanie Bush

Lenny Rush as Morris

Apart from the abovementioned roles, a range of other actors including Michelle Greenidge, Jinkx Monsoon, Jonathan Groff, Bhav Joshi, Pete MacHale, and Miles Yekinni have all been confirmed to be a part of Doctor Who season 14.

Fans will be especially delighted and excited about Gatwa's portrayal of the iconic Doctor. The Rwandan-Scottish actor is known for his roles in S*x Education and Coronation Street. The news about his involvement in the title was announced in May 2022 and he said that he was honored to be a part of Doctor Who season 14.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited, and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavor my utmost to do the same,” he stated, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Fans are now looking forward to more information about the upcoming title, including the release date and plot. It will be interesting to see what the show brings to the table as the 15th Doctor's tenure begins.