When are the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials coming to Disney+? Release date and time revealed

BBC and Disney+ are set to release three Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials to celebrate the critically acclaimed British series' legacy, and the first one will hit screens on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The remaining two will premiere on December 2 and December 9.

Doctor Who is a science-fiction drama that revolves around a Time Lord, an extraterrestrial being with a human-like appearance, who travels between time and space with their companions to protect civilizations from great threats. The show aired from 1969 to 1989 and was revived in 2005.

Doctor Who has spawned several spinoffs and adaptations, becoming an integral part of popular culture. David Tennant currently headlines the show as the 14th Doctor.

The actor had previously played the character’s 10th version, and he will be succeeded by Ncuti Gatwa, the first person of color to play the iconic role.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials release date and time for all regions

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials consists of three episodes and the first one is set to premiere in the US on Disney+ on November 25 at 10:30 am. The remaining two will be released on December 2 and December 9 at the same timeslot.

However, there might be a slight delay as the Disney+ front page usually takes an hour to show newly added content. Below are the release dates and timing for all regions with the corresponding timeslots.

Episode Release date Release time (PT/ET/CT/UTC) The Star Beast November 25, 2023 10:30 am/1:30 pm/1:30 pm/6:30 pm Wild Blue Yonder December 2, 2023 10:30 am/1:30 pm/1:30 pm/6:30 pm The Giggle December 9, 2023 10:30 am/1:30 pm/1:30 pm/6:30 pm

Interestingly, these episodes will not be available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, where they are slated to premiere on iPlayer. However, viewers will not be able to stream them immediately as they will be added to the platform only after they air on BBC.

Similarly, viewers in Sydney will be able to watch the special episodes on Disney+ a day after others.

Where to watch Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will be available to stream on Disney+. However, they will not be released on Netflix and Prime Video. All previous seasons of Doctor Who are available on Max, and some classic ones can be streamed on Tubi.

However, the special episodes won’t be released on these platforms. Viewers in the UK can watch the specials as well as previous seasons on iPlayer.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials: Cast and plot

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will be headlined by David Tennant as the 14th Doctor. He will be joined by Catherine Tate, who plays Dona Temple-Noble, his companion. The two will be seen locking horns with the menacing Toymaker, played by Neil Patrick Harris.

Being ‘Specials,’ these episodes are expected to feature cameos from previous cast members.

Going by the trailer, these episodes will be more intense than the previous ones and focus on the events that transpire when humans turn against The Doctor. The action sequences, too, appear to be grand and visually appealing.

The specials are expected to serve as the 14th Doctor’s last hurrah, which means they will set the stage for Ncuti Gatwa’s debut. Moreover, these episodes may also feature cameos from previous cast members as well as references to earlier events.

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will be released on Disney+.