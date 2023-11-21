How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free this 2023? Streaming options explored

For many, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is an integral part of the festivities, but this year, catching it on traditional channels is not an option. As the holiday season approaches, the anticipation for timeless traditions, including classic TV specials, is on the rise.

With Apple TV+ securing exclusive rights to all things Charlie Brown, it has left fans wondering how to keep the tradition alive without breaking the bank.

Fans can stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Apple TV+

While Apple TV+ is a subscription-based platform, it generously opened its doors for non-subscribers to enjoy A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free during a limited period, from Saturday, November 18 to Sunday, November 19, 2023.

The platform sweetens the deal by providing a seven-day free trial. This trial period aligns perfectly with the limited-time free streaming of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, allowing viewers to enjoy the classic without any financial commitment. It's a win-win scenario, offering both a cost-free viewing experience and a glimpse into the broader array of content available on Apple TV+.

Beyond this classic, Apple TV+ offers a curated selection of Peanuts holiday specials, ensuring a comprehensive Peanuts experience into the world of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang for Peanuts enthusiasts.

A nostalgic milestone

This year holds special significance as A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving commemorates its 50th anniversary.

Originating on CBS in November 1973, the holiday special has become a staple in households worldwide. This anniversary celebration invites both longtime fans and new audiences to join the Peanuts gang for a heartwarming journey down memory lane.

For decades, families have gathered around the TV to watch Charlie Brown and his friends celebrate Thanksgiving on ABC or PBS. However, the landscape changed in 2020 when Apple TV+ acquired the rights to all Charlie Brown content, meaning people could no longer watch it for free.

Despite initial concerns and even a collaborative effort with PBS in 2020 and 2021, the Peanuts Gang found its permanent home on Apple TV+, making it the exclusive platform for holiday specials.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving: A brief recap

For those unfamiliar with the heartwarming narrative, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving follows the beloved and ever-so-bold Peppermint Patty, who invites herself and others to Charlie Brown's home for Thanksgiving.

The classic will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ (Image via Apple)

The story begins with Lucy tempting Charlie Brown to kick a football in a cold open cameo. Initially skeptical due to Lucy's history of pulling the football away, Charlie Brown succumbs to her persuasion, believing it to be a Thanksgiving tradition. Lucy, however, lives up to her trickster reputation, and Charlie Brown ends up falling flat on his back.

The Brown family is gearing up for Thanksgiving at their grandmother's when Peppermint Patty calls, alone for the holiday, and invites herself over with Marcie and Franklin. Linus proposes an unconventional solution–two Thanksgiving dinners.

Snoopy set the first, an improvised feast at Charlie Brown's house. The menu includes toast, pan-fried popcorn, pretzel sticks, and jelly beans.

A scene from A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (Image via Apple)

The guests arrive, and Linus leads a prayer recounting the First Thanksgiving. Snoopy serves the eccentric feast, leading to Peppermint Patty's discontent. Realizing her mistake, she apologizes to Charlie Brown, and the group gets an unexpected invitation to Charlie Brown's grandparents' house for Thanksgiving dinner.

They joyfully head there, singing Over the River and Through the Wood, although Charlie Brown humorously points out that his grandmother lives in a condominium.

As Charlie Brown and his friends depart for the grandparents' house, Snoopy and Woodstock, left behind, create their own traditional Thanksgiving meal at the doghouse. The two break the wishbone, with Woodstock winning, and over the end credits, they indulge in pumpkin pie for dessert.

In the evolving landscape of streaming, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving finds a new home on Apple TV+, where the spirit of the Peanuts gang continues to thrive. While the exclusivity might have shifted the viewing routine, the limited-time free streaming window ensures that the heartwarming tradition lives on.