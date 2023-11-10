When will Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving premiere? Trailer, plot, and more

Thanksgiving marks the onset of the holiday season, and director Eli Roth is celebrating in his own way. Known for directing slasher horror films like Hostel and Cabin Fever, the director is going to release yet another horror slasher film titled after the holiday itself.

The upcoming film is based on Eli Roth's fictitious trailer for the campy double feature Grindhouse, directed by Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez. The spoof trailer included a mix of clips from various filmmakers of genres in between the flicks. Since 2007, Eli Roth has been waiting for the proper chance to adapt his 2007 spoof trailer for the film Grindhouse into a full-length feature film. Thanksgiving is finally happening, over twenty years after the fake trailer for Grindhouse was created by Eli Roth.

The film will be released in theaters on November 17, 2023.

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving - Release date

A poster for the upcoming film (image via Sony Pictures)

The director of Thanksgiving, Eli Roth, started co-writing the screenplay for the film with Jeff Rendell (Cabin Fever) as early as 2010. Along with Roger Birnbaum, Roth and Rendell are producing the project as well. Chris Stone, Kate Harrison Karman, Greg Denny, Gary Barber, and Peter Oillataguerre are the project's executive producers. During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit in 2016, Roth mentioned that the script was still in the works to match the trailer.

At the start of this year (2023), Spyglass Media Group confirmed that the film is indeed in production. After years of work and speculation behind the film, it will finally be released across theaters in America on November 17, 2023, which is just a day before Thanksgiving.

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving - What we know about the plot from the trailer

The official trailer for the upcoming film was unveiled on September 9, 2023, providing genre fans with their first up-close and personal peek at Eli Roth's first horror film in ten years.

On October 4, 2023, Sony Pictures published the official red-band teaser, which offers audiences a closer peek at the inventive holiday-themed kills that the film is sure to provide. A fresh teaser for the film was released on October 19, 2023.

The official synopsis for the film from Sony Pictures reads:

"After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays…or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?"

Thanksgiving is a very important holiday in Plymouth, Massachusetts, where the film is set. A serial killer is intent on killing as many people in the town as he can as he sets his eyes on his targets. "Why" is the key query that needs to be addressed, and what exactly about the holiday triggers the murderer's behavior? Given Roth's background, it might be as straightforward as him sincerely wanting to defend the rights of animals kept for food.

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving - Cast

Patrick Dempsey in a still from the upcoming film (image via Sony Pictures)

The upcoming horror film boasts a very impressionable cast. 2023 People's Magazine Sexiest Man of the Year Patrick Dempsey is cast in the lead role as a sheriff. He is joined by Addison Rae, Gina Gershon, Milo Manheim, and Nell Verlaque, among others.

Eli Roth's upcoming slasher film promises a lot of gore and horror. It will be released across theaters on November 17, 2023, so stay tuned!