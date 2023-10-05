Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving trailer: 3 key takeaways

Sony Pictures finally released the official trailer for Eli Roth's upcoming feature, Thanksgiving, on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The horror-thriller flick is set to release the week before the titular holiday itself, on November 17, 2023. This year, Thanksgiving is on November 23.

The trailer depicts the storyline briefly as it showcases the town of Plymouth diving headfirst into preparations for the holiday, when a killer hits the town and takes down victims one after the other, terrorizing inhabitants.

As per IMDb, the official synopsis of the movie reads,

"After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the infamous holiday."

The upcoming American slasher film has been directed by Eli Roth and adapted for the screen by Jeff Rendell.

Three major takeaways from the Thanksgiving trailer

1) The faux trailer gets its own feature film

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Thanksgiving started as a faux trailer for the 2007 cult classic, Grindhouse, which had Eli Roth as the director, producer, and writer. The film from 16 years ago starred Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino and had a whole host of fake trailers.

These included trailers for Machete (Robert Rodriguez), Werewolf Women of the SS (Rob Zombie), Don't (Edgar Wright), Hobo with a Shotgun (Jason Eisener, John Davies, and Rob Cotterill), and Thanksgiving.

Out of the five, two have been turned into full-length movies of their own - Machete and Hobo with a Shotgun. Roth's upcoming film is the third addition to this list.

2) The cast features Tiktok famous celebrity Addison Rae

The trailer of the upcoming screen adaptation features a cast that has quite a few fresh faces. One such recognizable face is that of TikTok star Addison Rae.

The 22-year-old social media personality from Louisiana, United States has appeared in a number of television shows such as Addison Rae Goes Home and Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has also contributed to film projects like the gender-swapped remake of She's All That, named He's All That.

Rae is shown to be a part of a popular circle in Plymouth who seemingly become the target of the new killer in town, going by the name of John Carver.

3) The cast for the antagonist has not been revealed

The trailer released recently shows the wicked killer and his various methods of murder in great detail. The killer takes the name of John Carver and hides behind a mask, thereby leaving the casting open to imagination. The film crew or the production houses have not confirmed who plays the role of the killer yet. This adds to the suspense building up for the movie's release.

The remaining cast includes Patrick Dempsey from Grey's Anatomy, Milo Manheim from Zombies, Rick Hoffman from Suits and Jalen Thomas Brooks from Walker. The other members filling additional roles include Nell Verlaque, Gina Gershon, Tim Dillon, Gabriel Davenport, Tomaso Sanelli and Jenna Warren.

Eli Roth's next releases in select theatres across the United States, ahead of this year's Thanksgiving holiday, on November 17, 2023.