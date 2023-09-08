Eli Roth's Thanksgiving drops new gory trailer 

Thanksgiving is a highly anticipated brand-new slasher movie set to hit the theatres in the United States on November 17, 2023. Director Eli Roth acts as the screenplay writer alongside Jeff Rendell for the upcoming horror thriller movie.

The movie was first introduced as a mock trailer in Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's 2007 double project titled Grindhouse. An official teaser trailer was dropped on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Since the teaser was released, viewers have been curious to learn what the new movie has in store.

The trailer provides the audience with chilling glimpses from the movie, which revolves around a serial killer roaming the streets of Massachusetts in search of victims during Thanksgiving. The trailer also displays several gory and terrifying events.

Thanksgiving teaser trailer shows gory details, and fans can't have enough of it

The new teaser trailer for Thanksgiving shows glimpses of what to expect from the upcoming Eli Roth movie. By the looks of it, it is pretty understandable that the film is bound to take the audience on an intensely woven and horrifying ride as they witness a masked murderer on the loose, taking the lives of the people of Massachusetts.

The trailer showcases actor Patrick Dempsey as the town's sheriff. The character will be seen trying to solve the serial murder case and risking his life to catch the killer. Safe to say, viewers are in for a highly thrilling experience.

A still from the upcoming slasher movie (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes Trailers/YouTube)

The official brief synopsis for the upcoming film, given by IMDB, reads as follows:

"After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the infamous holiday."

As stated in the synopsis, the story begins with a tragedy leading to a series of brutal murders unleashed in a small town in Massachusetts. The movie will depict the story of a sinister serial killer named John Carver, who comes to the small town with the terrible intention of invoking havoc all around by beginning a killing spree on Thanksgiving.

Cast of the upcoming film

A still from the upcoming slasher film (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes Trailers/YouTube)

The main cast list for the forthcoming slasher movie includes the following:

Patrick Dempsey as the town's sheriff

Addison Rae

Karen Cliche as Kathleen

Nell Verlaque

Chris Sandiford as Doug

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Jeff Teravainen as Labelle

Milo Manheim

Dorian Giordano as Chad

Tim Dillon

Russell Yuen as Detective Peter Chu

Gina Gershon

Jordan Poole as Jacob

Rick Hoffman

Tomaso Sanelli

Gabriel Davenport

Jenna Warren and several others

Eli Roth, Roger Birnbaum, and Jeff Rendell have acted as producers of the upcoming new slasher movie. It will be distributed in theaters by Sony Pictures. TriStar Pictures, Electromagnetic Productions, and Spyglass Media Group have produced the film. Milan Chadima is the cinematographer of the film.

Remember to watch Thanksgiving, which will arrive in theaters on November 17, 2023, in the United States.