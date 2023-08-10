Killer Book Club on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more

Killer Book Club, aka Bienvenidos al club, is an upcoming slasher film set to release on Netflix on Friday, August 25, 2023, around 3:00 am ET. Netflix is home to some of the most popular horror flicks and the Spanish horror film looks promising enough to be popular among fans.

The Spanish language slasher film is an adaptation of the book of the same name by author Carlos García Miranda, who adapted the book into a screenplay. The movie has been directed by Carlos Alonso-Ojea.

The story allegedly follows a group of teenagers who are being threatened by a creepy clown. The killer clown appears to be aware of some dark secret that the teenagers share. The clown starts to kill eight friends who love horror one by one, forcing them to battle for their lives.

Much like the setting for many slasher films, it remains to be seen which direction the Spanish director has taken the film.

The Killer Book Club will release on Netflix at the end of August, and join a list of slasher films like Friday the 13th, Prom Night, and The Babysitter.

Killer Book Club - Veki Velilla and others star in the film

The official Netflix trailer was released on June 7, 2022, and created hype among fans of the genre. The caption on the trailer keeps viewers in suspense, only providing a glimpse into what the film will have to offer.

The original caption was in Spanish. The translated version of the caption reads:

"Mysterious young people and a creepy clown... What more could you ask for? 😨🤡 'Killer Book Club' is the new Spanish horror movie that will soon arrive on Netflix."

The Killer Book Club has all the makings of a gore-filled horror movie. The official synopsis of the film, as per the Netflix Media Center, reads:

"Eight young university students meet every week in a book club to share their passion for horror literature. After being accomplices in a costume prank that ends in a fatal accident and a pact of silence, the group of young people will be threatened by an anonymous writer who wants to reveal their dark secret. Their stalker threatens to publish on social networks a bloody horror novel based on them. With every chapter published, one of them will die. While they distrust each other, the group will start a fight for survival in the middle of a university campus. Any one of them could be the next victim…. or the killer."

The cast for the Spanish film includes names like Veki Velilla, Iván Pellicer, Álvaro Mel, Priscilla Delgado, and Hamza Zaidi among others. The cast is young and has the potential to provide a fresh experience for fans of the genre.

The Spanish film is produced by the company Brutal Media and the executive producer is Raimon Masllorens.

Will any of the teenagers survive or will the murder mystery thriller end on a very violent note? Find out when Killer Book Club (Bienvenidos al club) premieres on Netflix on August 25, 2023.