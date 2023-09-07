Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey's Thanksgiving drops new promotional poster

On September 6, 2023, the X account of Fandango released the first promotional poster of the upcoming American slasher film Thanksgiving. The movie is directed by Eli Roth and produced by Roger Birnbaum, with a screenplay written by Roth and Jeff Rendell. The main cast reportedly includes Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey.

Thanksgiving is expected to hit theaters on November 17 of this year in the United States. Based on Roth's mock trailer of the same name from Grindhouse (2007), the movie is produced by Spyglass Media Group and distributed by TriStar Pictures. The story follows a psycho who turns the town's inhabitants in Massachusetts, United States, into a macabre Thanksgiving feast.

The first look at the Thanksgiving poster shows a mysterious figure with a bloodied axe

The first poster of Thanksgiving depicts a masked figure drenched in blood. The figure in question is shrouded in darkness, with a hat adorned with a golden buckle-like ornament. To evoke the theme of the slasher genre, the figure is seen clutching a bloodied golden axe, which creates an eerie black and gold motif with blood splatters.

The movie's title, Thanksgiving, is boldly written in blood-red letters, with the letter "K" symbolically resembling a knife. This hints at the gruesome acts viewers can expect in the film, where the psycho killer may use both a knife and an axe. Aside from that, a tagline has been used in white fonts has been used on the movie poster, which mentions:

"There will be no leftovers."

This design choice effectively emphasizes the tagline, despite its smaller size compared to the title. The tagline aligns with the film's storyline, where the killer uses real human bodies to craft a grotesque Thanksgiving display. The final lines on the poster reads:

"Exclusively in movie theaters November."

Thus, this confirms that the movie will be hitting the theaters in November. However, it also reaffirms that the movie won't have an initial release on any online streaming platforms.

More details about Thanksgiving

Earlier, when confirming the production of Thanksgiving, Deadline stated:

“The Thanksgiving trailer presented the gory teaser about a pseudo movie in which a slasher makes his own carving board out of the inhabitants of a Massachusetts town that makes a big annual fuss over the annual turkey day. One of the pivotal scenes involved Roth himself, separated from his head while in the throes of passion with a date in a convertible. "

It continued:

"It was popular enough that plans were formulated to make a feature-length blood feast with Roth at the helm, but 15 years have passed since the original Grindhouse release and you could be forgiven for thinking that Thanksgiving was never coming.”

Besides Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey, the supporting cast of Thanksgiving includes Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, and Milo Manheim in undisclosed roles. The movie was filmed in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Principal photography commenced on March 13, 2023, and concluded on May 5, 2023.

The official IMDb synopsis of Thanksgiving is as follows:

“After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the infamous holiday.”

The movie is also co-produced by Cream Productions and Ethereal Visage Productions, and the international distribution rights for theatrical release were acquired by Sony Pictures.

Keep an eye out for the movie's teaser and trailer release on September 7, 2023.