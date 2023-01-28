The Power on Prime Video: First look, plot, and more details revealed

Prime Video has revealed the first look for its much anticipated upcoming British thriller drama series, titled The Power. The show will be based on Naomi Alderman's 2016 novel of the same name.

Alderman cites the Me Too movement as an inspiration for her book, which drew much critical acclaim upon its release.

The series stars Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez, Auliʻi Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, John Leguizamo as Rob, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Halle Bush as Allie, Nico Hiraga as Ryan, Heather Agyepong as Ndudi, Daniela Vega as Sister Maria, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, and several others.

The show will be released this year and season one will consist of ten episodes in total.

Naomi Alderman's novel, The Power, was named by The New York Times as one of the 10 Best Books of 2017

The 2016 novel written by Alderman shows women becoming the dominant sex after developing the ability to release electrical jolts from their fingers. While the book has several complex characters and an intriguing storyline, nothing has been revealed about the plot of the series so far.

Amazon Studios recently issued a press release about the series along with some stills from the show. The press release said:

"Today, Prime Video debuted first-look images for the highly anticipated series The Power. The emotionally driven, global thriller from SISTER (Chernobyl) is based on British author Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel, and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in March."

It continued:

"The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world."

The press release also revealed the showrunner, the cast of the series, and additional details about the studio that made it. It ended with:

"The show comes from Amazon Studios and SISTER, with Raelle Tucker (True Blood) serving as showrunner."

The show is created by Naomi Alderman, whose eponymous novel from 2016 won the Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction. The book was also named by The New York Times as one of the 10 Best Books of 2017. Some of Alderman's other works include Disobedience, The Lessons, and The Liars' Gospel.

According to Goodreads, the novel's synopsis reads:

"In THE POWER, the world is a recognizable place: there's a rich Nigerian boy who lounges around the family pool; a foster kid whose religious parents hide their true nature; an ambitious American politician; a tough London girl from a tricky family."

It continues:

"But then a vital new force takes root and flourishes, causing their lives to converge with devastating effect. Teenage girls now have immense physical power--they can cause agonizing pain and even death. And, with this small twist of nature, the world drastically resets."

Does The Power have a trailer? Other information about the upcoming series

Unfortunately, the show does not have a trailer for the time being, but it is expected to announce one soon. No release date has been announced for now.

The IMDb description of the show reads:

"A group of teenage girls mysteriously develop a special power that allows them to electrocute people at will."

Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear, Naomi Alderman, Reed Morano, Claire Wilson, and Raelle Tucker serve as the show's executive producers, with Tim Bricknell as its sole producer.

Poll : 0 votes