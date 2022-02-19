Amazon Studios signs new deal to release TV adaptation of Life is Strange

Square Enix’s flagship adventure game Life is Strange is about to get a TV adaptation courtesy of Amazon Prime. A new deal signed between dj2 Entertainment and Amazon could potentially bring a TV series based on Disco Elysium and Life is Strange exclusively to Prime members.

According to a report by Deadline, dj2 Entertainment and Amazon Studios have signed a “first-look” deal, which will offer Amazon a sneak peek at all the projects undertaken by dj2 Entertainment and which will eventually stream on Amazon Prime Video post-production.

Life is Strange and Disco Elysium about to get a TV adaptation

Popular production company dj2 Entertainment is already known for producing well-narrated game adaptations. The production studio was responsible for co-producing the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. dj2 Entertainment are also planning to bring a number of game adaptations, including Disco Elysium, Sleeping Dogs and My Friend Pedro.

The founder of dj2 Entertainment, Dmitri M. Johnson, expressed his pleasure to collaborate with Amazon. He said in a press release:

“Moreover, it is truly an honor to have Prime Video as our platform partner. A partner who truly supports us, as well as our grand ambitions, for telling the best international gaming stories with no limitations in how high we may collectively aim.”

Recently, Hazelight Studios also signed a deal with dj2 Entertainment to produce a TV adaptation of the Game Awards 2021 winner, It Takes Two. dj2 also plans to work on adventure games like Little Nightmares, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Ruiner, and more.

Video game adaptations are becoming increasingly popular in Hollywood, with numerous adaptations already released, the most recent being the movie adaptation of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted featuring Tom Holland. Producing a TV adaptation of Life is Strange could pose a unique challenge owing to the game’s dynamic storyline, and fans are yet to see how dj2 Entertainment makes it work.

