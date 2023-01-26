Bob Hearts Abishola gets season 5 renewal at CBS

CBS has renewed the American sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola (stylized as BOB ❤️ ABISHOLA) for a fifth season. The fourth season of the show is currently underway as we speak.

Bob Hearts Abishola stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr., Vernee Watson-Johnson, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona.

Tony Tambi, Kimberly Scott, Raymond Ma, Conphidance, and several others also appear in recurring roles. The show first aired on September 23, 2019, and eleven episodes have already aired from the current season.

Let's take a closer look at what we know about the renewal of Bob Hearts Abishola.

Bob Hearts Abishola is not the only show CBS has picked up

CBS is locking in all its half-hour shows for the 2023-24 season. These involve Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, the prequel to Big Bang Theory, and of course Bob Hearts Abishola, being the latest addition to the list.

The show has hit insane season highs in same-day ratings with 5.84 million viewers and a 0.54 rating among adults of 18-49. The ongoing season is averaging just under 6 million viewers over seven days, and tacks on an additional 900,000 with four additional weeks of cross-platform viewing.

It is due to these massive numbers that CBS has decided to renew the show for a fifth season. The show follows Bob Wheeler, played by Billy Gardell, who falls in love with Abishola Adebambo, a hardworking nurse at Woodward Memorial Hospital.

The show's description of the show, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"After having a heart attack, a middle-aged sock businessman from Detroit unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, and sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance."

It was created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere, who also serve as its executive producers. The opening theme of Bob Hearts Abishola is "Ifanla" by Sola Akingbola.

It is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television and distributed by Warner Bros. Television Distribution.

Who is Bob Hearts Abishola's creator Chuck Lorre?

Born on October 18, 1952, Charles Michael Lorre, is an American film & television director, writer, producer, composer, and actor. He was born Charles Michael Levine but changed his surname from Levine to Lorre at age 26.

Often hailed as the "King of Sitcoms", he has created/co-created and produced sitcoms including Grace Under Fire, Cybill, Dharma & Greg, Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Mike & Molly, Mom, Young Sheldon, The Kominsky Method, Disjointed, Bob Hearts Abishola, B Positive, United States of Al, and How to Be a Bookie. He also served as an executive producer for Roseanne.

He won the Golden Globe Awards for Roseanne and Cybill andThe Kominsky Method, in 2019. He founded Chuck Lorre Productions in the 1990s.

Lorre has publicly discussed his struggles with ulcerative colitis, as well as depression, worry, and anger/rage. He once said:

"Put me in paradise and I will focus on the one thing that will make me angry. I am wired on some deep level to seek out something to be worried and obsess about."

He was once married to actress and former Playboy Playmate Karen Witter.

