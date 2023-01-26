Lockwood & Co season 1 on Netflix: Release date, plot, and cast details

With Lockwood & Co, Netflix is bringing another new supernatural thriller series to its roster of January 2023. Featuring an exciting young cast and a fresh storyline, the series holds the potential to be the next big Netflix original series.

The upcoming supernatural thriller show is based on a young adult novel series of the same name, written by author Jonathan Stroud. The first season of the series is now in post-production and will be coming to our screens very soon this month.

Everything to know about Lockwood & Co: Plot details, release date, and cast members

What is the release date?

Netflix's Lockwood & Co is arriving this Friday, January 27. Since it is an original, all episodes will drop at once and will be available to watch exclusively on the streaming platform.

Netflix has confirmed that the first season will have a total of 8 episodes, with each running for an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

Plot details of the supernatural thriller series

With Stranger Things reaching its final season, fans of the supernatural thriller genre on Netflix will definitely want to watch something new. Lockwood & Co comes at this precious moment, taking over the baton to bring to viewers some more supernatural adventures.

The series will follow the story of teenage ghost hunters and vigilantes who patrol the streets of London and engage in deadly combat with the dark spirits that come out to play at night.

Amongst the many adult agencies, Lockwood and Company, which is run by teenagers Anthony Lockwood, George Karim, and Lucy Carlysle, stands out in the crowd. Together, the dynamic and courageous trio will set out to change the course of history forever as they unravel a grand mystery that could make their names unforgettable.

The official synopsis of the series, according to IMDb, reads as:

"A tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history."

There are a total of five Lockwood & Co books and the Netflix series will start with the adaptation of the first novel in the series, titled The Screaming Staircase. It remains to be seen if multiple books will be covered in the first season. If not, then it is expected that there will be a total of five seasons of the upcoming show.

Who are the cast members of Lockwood & Co?

The cast of the Netflix series is led by Bridgerton fame actress Ruby Stokes, who will be playing the role of Lucy Carlyle. She will be joined by Cameron Chapman, who will take on the role of Anthony Lockwood; this is his debut feature. Ali Hadji-Heshmati will be joining the detective trio as George Karim.

Other actors slated to appear on the upcoming show are as follows:

Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes

Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade

Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes

Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps

Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman

Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones

Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin

Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon

Catch Lockwood & Co from this Friday, only on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes