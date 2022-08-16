" What time will The Girl in the Mirror air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about the Spanish supernatural series

Netflix's new Spanish series, The Girl in the Mirror, is set to premiere on the platform on August 19, 2022. Helmed by Sergio G. Sánchez, the show revolves around a young woman who loses her memory in a devastating bus accident. The story focuses on her trying to remember the events of that fateful day.

The series stars Mireia Oriol in the lead role and numerous others in pivotal supporting roles. Without further ado, read on to find out the release time of The Girl in the Mirror, the plot, and more details about the show.

The Girl in the Mirror release time on Netflix, trailer, plot, and more details

The Girl in the Mirror is expected to premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT. The first season consists of 10 episodes, all of which will be dropped on the same day. It is directed by creator Sergio G. Sánchez and Kike Maíllo. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 45 minutes.

On July 13, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the series, which begins ominously with shots of mountains and a voiceover that says,

''We need to talk about what happened.''

Following the devastating accident, the lead character, Alma, is seen admitted to a hospital, where the doctor confirms that she has amnesia. The trailer offers a glimpse of Alma's numerous struggles and challenges after the accident as she tries to uncover the truth.

Along with the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the series, which states:

''After surviving a bus accident in which almost all her classmates die, Alma wakes up in a hospital with no memory of the incident... or of her past. Her house is full of memories that are not hers, and both amnesia and trauma cause her to experience night terrors and visions that she cannot clarify.''

The synopsis further reads,

''With the help of her parents and friends, unknown to her, she will try to uncover the mystery surrounding the accident while struggling to recover her life and her identity.''

Overall, the trailer has a fearful tone that fans of psychological thrillers and horror would love. Viewers can look forward to a gripping, character-driven supernatural thriller that could make for a memorable experience. Fans of shows like Stranger Things and The Haunting of Hill House should check this out.

A quick look at The Girl in the Mirror cast

The Girl in the Mirror stars Mireia Oriol in the lead role of Alma. Oriol looks quite impressive in the trailer, portraying a character trapped in a web of conflicts. She starred in a pivotal role in the 2018 horror flick, The Pact. Apart from Oriol, the series also features several others in critical supporting roles, including:

Pol Monen as Bruno

Milena Smit as Nico

Elena Irureta as Aurora

Mario Tardon as Carlos

You can watch The Girl in the Mirror on Netflix on Friday, August 19, 2022.

