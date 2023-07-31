Spy Kids reboot drops first look 

A Spy Kids reboot, titled Spy Kids: Armageddon, is all set to make its debut exclusively on Netflix on September 22, 2023. Robert Rodriguez, the creator of the original franchise, served as the director of the upcoming spy comedy thriller. He also wrote the movie alongside Racer Max.

On Monday, July 31, 2023, Netflix released two first-look pictures and a teaser trailer for Spy Kids: Armageddon. Since then, fans of the franchise have been buzzing with anticipation to see how the new reboot of the popular spy thriller saga will turn out.

Here's a closer look at one of the first-look pictures for the movie:

A first look from Spy Kids: Armageddon (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

The picture provides the audience with a closer look at two of the lead cast members of the movie, Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson. They are the children of two of the best secret agents in the world. When an unexpected and dangerous event occurs in the film, the pair will be seen taking on the role of the spy kids.

From plot to cast, learn all about upcoming reboot movie Spy Kids: Armageddon

What to expect from the new reboot movie

Scheduled to be released on September 22, 2023, the new Netflix movie will chronicle the story of a brother and sister duo, the children of two of the most powerful secret agents.

The siblings will, unfortunately, end up helping a skillful game developer in unleashing a computer virus. The virus will give the developer the power to control every technology in the world, which will ultimately make him a huge threat to humanity. The brother-sister duo will then become spies themselves in order to put an end to the situation and save the day.

The air time of the movie is 3:01 am Eastern Time (ET). The list of producers includes David Ellison, Don Granger, Dana Goldberg, Elizabeth Avellán, Racer Max, and Robert Rodriguez.

The official synopsis for the film, per IMDb, reads:

"The children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."

Here's a closer look at another first-look image from the comedy spy thriller movie:

A first look (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

This image showcases two other prominent cast members, Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi. The actors will be seen as the parents of the two children.

Apart from Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez, Connor Esterson, and Everly Carganilla, the cast list for the upcoming film also includes D. J. Cotrona, Billy Magnussen, Fabiola Andujar, Robert Rodriguez, Leo Franich, Neal Kodinsky, Sam Franich, Brody Stowers, Heath Young, Rhett Picarazzi, Geoff Todd, Bam Rubenstein, Solar Dena and Nicholas James Ortiz.

Don't forget to watch Spy Kids: Armageddon, which will premiere on September 22, 2023, on Netflix.