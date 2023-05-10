How old are the original Spy Kids movie actors now? Age and career explored amid reboot reports

According to Collider, the Spy Kids reboot has wrapped production with Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi in the lead roles. The film is titled Spy Kids: Armageddon, and filming concluded in September 2022. Although this has not yet been confirmed, the release date will fall between September 2023 and December 2023. Even though the anticipation for the upcoming film is gradually surging, the first-ever Spy Kids has reached legendary status in recent years.

It has been more than two decades since the original film came out, and the lead sibling duo of Carmen and Juni Cortez, played by Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara, respectively, are all grown up. Vega, who was just 12 at the time of the film's release, is now 34, while the 9-year-old Sabara is now 30 years old.

Original Spy Kids cast age and whereabouts explored

1) Alexa PenaVega - age 34

Alexa PenaVega's portrayal of Carmen Cortez, a protective and loving elder sister, in 2001's Spy Kids was heartwarming and wholesome. Apart from that, she is also known for playing Julie Corky in Sleepover, which was released in 2004. She even had a prominent role in the 2009 ABC Family sitcom Ruby & the Rockits, in which she played Ruby Gallagher.

She also made a career in music by giving playback in several films she starred in. She is currently married to American actor and singer Carlos Pena Jr. with whom she has three children.

2) Daryl Sabara - age 30

Daryl Sabara's portrayal of the adorable and gullible Juni Cortez is iconic. His character was initially timid and scared of accepting the truth about his family but gradually saw an empowering arc. He managed to prove doubters wrong and make his family proud.

Over the years, the actor has appeared in several films and shows like Wizards of Waverly Place, Keeping Up with the Steins, Halloween, World's Greatest Dad, The Polar Express, Grimm, Green Inferno, Father of the Pride, America's Most Talented Kid, and Weeds.

Sabara married "shake it off" girl Meghan Trainor in 2018. Together, they have two sons.

3) Antonio Banderas - age 62

Antonio Banderas, a Spanish actor and director, is regarded as a living legend and well-known around the globe for his roles in many well-liked films. In the 2001 film, he played a secret agent named Gregorio Cortez and was married to Ingrid Cortez, played by Carla Gugino.

Banderas has won countless prestigious accolades, including a Cannes Film Festival Award, a European Film Award, a Tony Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards. He is currently in a relationship with a Dutch investment banker, Nicole Kimpel.

Spy Kids synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Spy Kids' synopsis reads:

Two young kids become spies in attempt to save their parents, who are ex-spies, from an evil mastermind. Armed with a bag of high tech gadgets and out-of-this world transportation, Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) will bravely jet through the air, dive under the seas and crisscross the globe in a series of thrilling adventures on a mission to save their parents ... and maybe even the world."

The film was written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, with him and Elizabeth Avellán as its producers.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is speculated to be released between September 2023 and December 2023.

Poll : 0 votes