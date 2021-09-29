How many kids does Melanie Griffith have? All about her family as daughter Stella files to legally change her name

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter, Stella Banderas Griffith, has decided to legally change her name. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the 25-year-old has filed to remove ‘Griffith’ from her last name.

As per the filing, the budding actress reportedly decided to remove her “extra last name” to shorten her legal name to Stella del Carmen Banderas:

"I typically do not use "Griffith" when referring to myself or on documents. So, dropping the name would match my regular use," Stella said.

Melanie Griffith’s youngest daughter was born in Spain. She holds dual citizenship in Spain and the U.S. and is fluent in Spanish and English. She was raised out of the public eye but recently attended the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival with her father.

The Buffalo Girls star also shares daughter Dakota Johnson with her ex-husband, Don Johnson. She also has son Alexander Bauer with her second husband, Steven Bauer. The mother-of-three continues to share a close bond with all her children.

A look into Melanie Griffith’s family and relationships

Melanie Griffith is a proud mother to three children (Image via Getty Images)

Melanie Griffith was born to advertising executive Peter Griffith and actress Tippi Hedren in New York City. She met her first husband Don Johnson while filming her second film, The Harrad Experiment.

The couple started dating and tied the knot in 1976. However, they parted ways after just six months of marriage. The Golden Globe winner met her second husband Steven Bauer on the set of the 1981 TV movie She’s in the Army Now.

The duo married right after the completion of the project. Melanie Griffith welcomed her first child with Steven, son Alexander Bauer, in 1985. The 36-year-old has not ventured into the entertainment industry unlike his parents. However, he makes frequent appearances on his mother’s social media.

Nearly four years after the birth of their son, Melanie and Steven decided to call it quits. The duo separated in 1989. That same year, the Body Double actress reconciled with her first husband.

Don and Melanie also exchanged their wedding vows for the second time. The latter welcomed her second child and first with Don, Dakota Johnson in 1989. The actress made her acting debut with Crazy in Alabama alongside her mother at the age of 10.

The 31-year-old went on to gain worldwide recognition for her portrayal of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy. She has also appeared in acclaimed films like 21 Jump Street, How to Be Single, Black Mass, Wounds and The Peanut Butter Falcon, among many others.

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson officially divorced for the second and final time in 1996. The former then moved on with her Two Much co-star Antonio Banderas. The duo started dating while filming the movie.

They tied the knot on May 14, 1996, at the Marylebone Town Hall in London. The couple welcomed their first child and Melanie Griffith’s third in September 1996, a few months after their marriage. The duo raised Stella completely away from the spotlight.

However, three-year-old Stella was also featured in her father’s directorial debut, Crazy in Alabama alongside her mother and half-sister. She also attended the 2004 Golden Globes with her mother and sister.

Last year, Stella appeared on the cover of the September 2020 issue of Glamour Spain. She was recently present at the Kursaal Palace with her father to attend the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival.

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas were once considered Hollywood’s power couple. Unfortunately, the duo decided to part ways in 2015. They officially divorced after spending nearly two decades together.

However, the former couple have continued to maintain a cordial relationship even after their split. During an appearance on the El Break de las 7 show, The Mask of Zorro star mentioned:

“The life I had with Melanie was beautiful. We had 20 wonderful years during which we gave our best and lived wonderful moments that I will not forget. We had a wonderful daughter that we both love and that is the end result of our relationship, the most beautiful thing we have ever done together.”

Also Read

Besides appearing on multiple red carpets together with her children, Melanie Griffith often dedicates loving social media posts to her son and two daughters.

Edited by Prem Deshpande