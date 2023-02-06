“The moment I found out”: Meghan Trainor shares adorable video showing results of second pregnancy

Meghan Trainor's recent Instagram post has left many of her fans smiling, as the singer-songwriter and TV personality shared a clip of the "moment she found out" she was pregnant with a second baby.

Sharing the video with her over 16.2 million followers on Instagram, Trainor captioned it:

"The moment I found out I was pregnant with baby number 2 🥹 @darylsabara #pregnancytest"

For those unaware, the Made You Look singer recently appeared on NBC's Today, aka The Today Show, to announce her book, Dear Future Mama. While talking about her book, Trainer confirmed that she was going to be a mother again.

"We did it": Meghan Trainor revealed her pregnancy on NBC's Today

As mentioned, Trainor made an appearance on NBC's morning show to talk about her book, which is expected to come out on April 25, 2023. Titled Dear Future Mama - similar to her Dear Future Husband song - the book explores the singer's experiences with pregnancy and embracing motherhood.

It is Trainor's guide for those going through similar experiences that the singer went through during her first pregnancy. On The Today Show, the Bad for Me singer said:

"When I was pregnant, I felt very alone. It was also Covid times so I didn't have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don't want anyone else to feel like that. So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was."

Meghan Trainor also advised expecting mothers to sleep as much as possible. She told them not to worry about "any crazy things that are happening with their bodies" as such issues are probably normal.

While the morning show's co-hosts were talking to Meghan, Carson Daly handed the Make You Dance singer's book to his colleague Hoda Kotb. Opening the book, Kotb gasped with surprise upon seeing "Baby #2," as Trainor yelled in joy that her book "comes with a baby."

The Grammy winner, who was wearing a pink hoodie, then showed off her belly bump on TV, as she announced:

"I'm pregnant!"

Meghan Trainor was then embraced by her husband and American actor Daryl Sabara, as she said:

"We are pregnant. We did it."

One of the co-hosts asked the singer if they (she and her husband) knew whether the baby was a boy or a girl. The singer admitted that they did know "but they are saving it for TikTok." Meghan Trainor also told the Today co-hosts that "she loves announcing her pregnancies with them."

The singer, who is four months pregnant, also revealed that her book discusses "mental health" issues. At the same time, Dear Future Mama includes a chapter dedicated to her husband, Daryl Sabara, meant for would-be fathers.

Interestingly, Trainor teased the announcement on her TikTok, before confirming her pregnancy on The Today Show. For those unaware, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are expecting the baby to be born in the summer of 2023. Their first son, Riley, who will become an older brother this year, is turning two on February 8.

