Sony Pictures Sports Network announces WWE 'Birth of a Champion’ special

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will showcase a new special called WWE' Birth of a Champion', a show that would capture the special moment of the first World Championship victory of several WWE legends and current Superstars.

The first world title victory carries a lot of significance in the careers of WWE Superstars and 'Birth of a Champion' would highlight the moment in all its glory in September.

The number of accolades often determines the greatness of a Superstar, and the very first title win is a key achievement that is often remembered over other accomplishments.

Birth of Champion will air during Sony's primetime programming band - WWE Blockbusters - and several iconic names such as The Rock, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Brock Lesnar and Eddie Guerrero - to name a few, would be featured during the special series.

Here's the official statement regarding 'WWE Birth of a Champion':

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the exclusive destination for all WWE action in India and home to some of the best international sporting action in the world, is all set to showcase "Birth of a Champion" during their primetime programming band, 'WWE Blockbusters @ 8pm', exclusively on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels for the month of September. 'Birth of a Champion' captures the special moment when WWE Legends and current superstars won the WWE World Championship belt for the first time ever in their careers, presaging the arrival of greatness. During the month of September, fans can revisit and celebrate the first moment of greatness of an ensemble list of legends and superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Brock Lesner, John Cena, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles among others.

Given below is the programming schedule for WWE' Birth of a Champion':

Advertisement

09.09.2020 - Chris Jericho - Vengeance 2001 - SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3

11.09.2020 - The Rock - Survivor Series 1998 - SONY TEN 1

13.09.2020 - Kurt Angle - No Mercy 2000- SONY TEN 1

14.09.2020 - Brock Lesnar - SummerSlam 2002 - SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3

16.09.2020 - Eddie Guerrero - No Way Out 2004 - SONY TEN 1

18.09.2020 - Randy Orton - SummerSlam 2004 - SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3

20.09.2020 - John Cena - Wrestlemania 21 - SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3

25.09.2020 - Rey Mysterio - Wrestlemania 22 - SONY TEN 1

27.09.2020 - Daniel Bryan - Wrestlemania 30 - SONY TEN 1

28.09.2020 - Jeff Hardy - Armageddon 2008 - SONY TEN 1

30.09.2020 - AJ Styles - Backlash 2016 - SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3

Watch WWE' Birth of a Champion' every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8.00 pm only on SONY TEN 1 (English) & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.