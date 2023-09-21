Fright Krewe on Peacock: Release date, air time, and everything we know so far

Peacock's upcoming animated horror adventure series, Fright Krewe, will air on the platform on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The show follows a group of teenagers who are bestowed with mysterious superpowers that they need to use in order to protect their beloved city from various sinister forces.

It depicts the numerous challenges and struggles that they face during their journey as they set out to battle some of the creepiest supernatural creatures. Sydney Mikayla is part of the voice cast, along with various others such as Grace Lu, Tim Johnson Jr., and many more. The series is helmed by Eli Roth and James Frey.

Fright Krewe trailer depicts the misfit teens teaming up to battle evil forces in New Orleans

Peacock dropped the official trailer for Fright Krewe on September 13, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many crucial events set to unfold in the new show. The trailer opens with a voiceover that perfectly sets the tone for the series.

''New Orleans - the most haunted city in America. We bury our dead above ground, so the dead are always with us.''

The trailer subsequently goes on to depict some key moments that show the gang receiving their powers from a Voodoo Queen. But it doesn't give away any crucial details that could potentially spoil the viewing experience for fans. Overall, the trailer maintains a scary but adventurous tone that fans would certainly find intriguing. Here's a short description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Soleil Le Claire, a girl who lives for horror, accidentally breaks a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashes an ancient evil. The spirit of Marie Laveau, the voodoo queen of New Orleans, puts her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily, they're not alone, as each kid gets a special gift from the voodoo spirits called Loa.''

The synopsis further states,

''Eventually they learn their town's biggest secret: Vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters and demons are real and have secretly lived among humans for decades. The Krewe will have to hone their powers, figure out what Belial's up to and keep the peace between creatures as they go head-to-head with local legends from the underworld.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect Fright Krewe to be a thoroughly entertaining and engaging series that explores many fascinating themes, such as humanity, evil, determination, and many more.

The show reportedly features a total of 10 episodes. Details regarding the release schedule are not yet revealed.

A quick look at Fright Krewe voice-cast

The voice cast of the show is led by noted actress Sydney Mikayla, who lends her voice to the character of Soleil. She perfectly captures the emotional core of her character with remarkable ease and promises to deliver a fine performance in the movie. Her other notable acting credits include Craig of the Creek: Capture The Flag, Criminal Minds, and many more.

Apart from Mikayla, the remaining cast members include Jacques Colimon, Grace Lu, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Chester Rushing, Tim Johnson Jr., and many others.

Don't forget to watch Fright Krewe on Peacock on Monday, October 2, 2023.