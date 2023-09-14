5 reasons to watch Peacock’s upcoming series The Continental

The John Wick franchise has its fair share of interesting oddball characters and fictional locations, but "The Continental," in particular, has been one of the most fascinating aspects of the world building that viewers get to experience in the movies.

In the film John Wick, Ian McShane plays the role of Winston Scott, who runs the New York Continental Hotel. Given that it is a prequel to the movie, The Continental will go back a few years and introduce fans of the franchise to a young Winston and share the account of how he became the proprietor of the hotel.

From the trailer, it seems that the creators of the show have kept the tone similar to John Wick movies. Fans should expect memorable characters, beautifully choreographed action sequences, and intriguing plot twists in the upcoming series. The Continental will premiere on September 22, 2023, on Peacock.

5 interesting reasons why The Continental should be on the must-watch list of every John Wick fan

1) Getting acquainted with a young Winston and Charon

There is no doubt that Winston is one of the most fascinating characters in the John Wick franchise. Playing host to hardened and deadly criminals at The Continental, he is not to be taken lightly. Further, the fact that criminals all have a deep respect for the management of the hotel signals that Winston is no "small fry" either.

Ian McShane brings a certain class and weight to the character, but viewers will definitely enjoy seeing Colin Woodell playing a young Winston in The Continental and follow his journey as he becomes the suave proprietor that fans have come to love.

Not only that, another character who fans are eager to see is Charon. Lance Reddick, who played the character in the movies, had a muted but formidable charisma, which was quite admired. Ayomide Adegun, meanwhile, will be playing a younger version of the character in the miniseries, and fans are hoping that he is able to do justice to the iconic role.

2) Mel Gibson's appearance as Cormac

The cast doesn't have too many big stars, but there is one established name that viewers will recognize instantly. Veteran actor Mel Gibson will be playing the role of Cormac. At the time of The Continental's narrative, Cormac is the one who is running the New York branch of the hotel in the 1970s.

In terms of action movies, Gibson has plenty of experience, given that he has been a part of notable action movies like Mad Max (1979), Lethal Weapon (1987), The Expendables 3 (2014), and more. He will surely fit right in the fast-paced action-heavy narrative that The Continental will bring to screen.

3) Hughes and Brändström in the director's seat

Albert Hughes is one half of the famous Hughes brothers, who are credited with making striking films with heavy doses of action and violence. Their work in The Book of Eli (2010) was praised by fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, when it comes to solo projects, Albert has directed Alpha (2008) and The Good Lord Bird (2020).

Given that The Continental viewers will be expecting thrilling action scenes and plenty of violence, it seems fitting that Albert will be directing the first and third episode of the miniseries.

The second episode is in the capable hands of Charlotte Brändström, who has plenty of experience directing a variety of films and TV shows, including Grey's Anatomy, The Witcher, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and more.

4) Fascinating villains

The thing about good action movies is that they need really compelling villains, characters that are both intriguing and terrifying at the same time. The John Wick franchise understood this quite well, and fans got to meet many different intimidating and powerful villains who helped elevate the viewing experience.

The Continental hopes to be no different. It will feature multiple antagonists, and all of them are likely to give the audience enough reason to stay hooked to the show.

5) Binge-watch worthy

It is a miniseries, which means that it won't be as long as usual seasons. Boasting only three episodes, viewers won't have to wait too long to see how it ends. Viewers will be able to watch the first episode on September 22, while the third and final episode will release on October 6.

Further, if you are patient enough to wait until the last episode, you can easily binge watch the entire show over a weekend.

If you are a fan of the slick fight scenes and palpable tension in the John Wick franchise, then The Continental is right up your alley.