They about to multi-universe John Wick?'': The Continental trailer leaves Twitter impressed

After vowing the world with its fourth part, the famous John Wick franchise is all set to return with a new spinoff based around the famous hotel, The Continental. The three-part series has been in discussions for a long time and has drawn ample interest from across the world. After speculations around the globe, it has been confirmed that the series will indeed arrive in September.

This will both mark the expansion of John Wick into the television world and the very ambitious effort by Peacock, which may see the series become one of the biggest ones in its palette. The news and confirmation from the network was enough to shake fans across the world up to the prospect of much more action from the Keanu Reeves-led franchise.

A tweet reply (Image via Discussing Film)

Sadly, Reeves will not be a part of the story as his arc ended in the fourth and final film of the series, which was released just a few weeks earlier.

Many fans came forward to discuss the new upcoming series, with some even demanding a bigger franchise and many spinoffs. Keanu Reeves' charm and the brilliant premise of John Wick seem to have worked wonders on the viewers.

Fans react to John Wick prequel series announcement

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm The first trailer for the ‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘THE CONTINENTAL’ has been released.



The 3-part event series releases in September on Peacock The first trailer for the ‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘THE CONTINENTAL’ has been released.The 3-part event series releases in September on Peacock https://t.co/6fWukyrBUP

It is hard to find fans who do not like the Keanu Reeves franchise. Such has been the charm of the film series that fans are even eager for a spinoff that is not based on Reeves' character. Developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, The Continental will serve as a limited spinoff for the popular franchise, tracing back the story of the crucial hotel.

The series will follow the story of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), a character all too well-known to John Wick fans. It will also reportedly star Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene, which makes for some very interesting casting.

Fans have come forward to share their support and anticipation for the upcoming film, making a positive splash across the internet.

A tweet reply (Image via Discussing Film)

A tweet reply (Image via Discussing Film)

A tweet reply (Image via Discussing Film)

A tweet reply (Image via Discussing Film)

A tweet reply (Image via Discussing Film)

A tweet reply (Image via Discussing Film)

It seems many fans are also cautious with their take on the upcoming series, especially with no Keanu Reeves and no familiar faces in the creative hot seats.

Despite this, it will take some time for fans to come around and accept The Continental completely.

John Wick 4 is still running in select theaters.

Poll : 0 votes