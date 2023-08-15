Who did Colin Woodell play in The Originals? Character explored as actor gets engaged to longtime partner Danielle Campbell

Danielle Campbell recently got engaged to her longtime partner, Colin Woodell. Colin is known for taking on the role of Aiden in the second season of The Originals and reprised his role in the fifth season by making a guest appearance. Campbell also appeared in the series as Davina Claire from 2013 to 2018.

Campbell took fans by surprise as she shared the news of her engagement on Instagram on August 14, 2023. She shared a series of pictures featuring herself and Woodell against a picturesque backdrop. Colin was seen carrying Danielle Campbell in his arms in one of the pictures as the duo smiled from ear to ear. She also shared a selfie and gave fans a glimpse of her ring as she captioned the post "You and me."

Danielle and Colin's friends and colleagues from the CW series congratulated the couple as they announced the news online. Fans also sent the duo their best wishes as they begin a new chapter of their lives together.

Colin Woodell played a werewolf named Aiden in The Originals

Colin Woodell is well-known for his appearance as Aiden in The Originals. His character was a werewolf, who was the leader of a pack, which also included Esther and Finn Mikaelson.

He later joined Marcel Gerard and the other vampires by collaborating with Hayley Marshall and Jackson Kenner. He then got romantically involved with Joshua Rosza. However, Aiden was killed by Dahlia towards the end of season 2 while trying to frame Niklaus Mikaelson and cause problems for the Mikaelson family.

The character was only 17 years old when he realized that he was gay. He used to report to Jackson and cared a lot about those who were close to him. He betrayed the witches once and never had any hard feelings towards the vampires, although they were different.

Aiden soon began spying on Jackson for Klaus so that he could become the alpha. This was because Aiden did not think Jackson would be the perfect leader for the pack. While Aiden had the powers that were usually possessed by a werewolf, he later developed the abilities of the evolved werewolf.

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell dated for five years before they got engaged in 2023

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell seem to have started dating in 2018. The couple often shares glimpses of their life together on their social media pages. The duo recently celebrated their fifth anniversary in February 2023 and Campbell shared a series of pictures online with the caption "5 years with you."

They were last seen together at the Stagecoach Festival in California in May 2023.

The trailer for Woodell's upcoming miniseries, The Continental: From the World of John Wick released last week and sent fans into a frenzy. The series is scheduled to release on September 22, 2023, on Peacock.

Campbell was last seen in the anthology series, Tell Me a Story and took on the role of Kayla Powell/Olivia Moon.