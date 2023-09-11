The Continental: From the World of John Wick episode 1 - Release date, where to watch, cast, plot, episode count, and more

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is set to premiere on September 22, 2023, on Peacock at 2 am Pacific Time/5 am Eastern Time. This new show is a prequel spin-off in the John Wick franchise and narrates the story of Winston Scott, a character who keeps appearing in John Wick films from time to time.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will star Colin Woodell as Winston Scott, Mel Gibson as Cormac, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen, Ben Robson as Frankie, Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie, Ayomide Adegun as Charon, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, and several others.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick on Peacock: Everything you need to know about the John Wick spinoff

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is a miniseries, so it will only release one season with only three episodes.

Here is the episode schedule,

Episode 1: Brothers In Arms - Night 1 - September 22, 2023

Episode 2: Loyalty to the Master - Night 2 - September 29, 2023

Episode 3: Theater of Pain - Night 3 - October 6, 2023

Here is the official trailer for the show,

From the above trailer, it is obvious that there is going to be a ton of thrills, adventure, guns, weapons, and high-paced action sequences. Winston Scott is shown to be a sleek individual who is also a smooth talker and easily gets any woman he wants.

Hollywood superstar Mel Gibson seems to have a very prominent role as Cormac. He is apparently the person who ran the Continental of New York during the 1970s, and all guests were dangerous and highly trained assassins.

This is the first time Mel Gibson will appear in a John Wick-related project. In an interview with Movie Web, the actor described the role he is going to play on the show.

He said,

"He's kind of like [Winston and Charon’s] mentor, or actually, mentor or tormentor, I'm not sure which. But he's rather a nefarious character who's like a father figure to them, and they perceive him that way when they're young, but as they grow and begin to analyse who he really is, they realise he's probably not the father figure he pretends to be. He's pretty selfish in his own motives, and has used them in an ill way, and I think they're burned by that and they want to get even. Rightly so."

The Continental: From the World of John Wick synopsis

The official synopsis of The Continental: From the World of John Wick, according to its official trailer on YouTube, reads,

"The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind."

It further states,

"Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."

The executive producers of the show are Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, Basil Iwanyk, Albert Hughes, Derek Kolstad, Chad Stahelski, and David Leitch.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will premiere at 2 am PT/5 am ET on September 22, 2023, on Peacock.