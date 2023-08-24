Peacock My Stuff Disappeared: How to fix if the continue watching option has disappeared

Peacock TV is one of the most popular streaming services currently. Run by parent company NBC Universal, the streaming website hosts in-demand television series such as The Office, Vampire Academy, and Bel-Air, among others.

The streaming website/application generally runs seamlessly. However, there are many users facing a major issue with the 'continue watching' option disappearing from the screen. Not unknown to many, the 'continue watching' function on Peacock allows viewers to pick up where they left off in their episodes and movies without any interruptions. However, there are a number of possible causes and solutions to take into account if you discover that this functionality is not working properly.

It is not always possible to keep track of where you left off on your favorite television series or the point in time when you were watching a movie. The 'continue-watching' option disappearing can become really troublesome in such situations. If you are facing this particular issue, read on to learn more about how to solve it.

Why has the Peacock Continue Watching option disappeared?

The issue faced by Peacock users as posted by a Redditor (image via Reddit)

There are a number of reasons why you might be facing the issue of 'continue watching' disappearing from Peacock TV. Here are some of them:

Weak or Unstable Internet Connectivity can disrupt the functioning of the feature.

Failure to sync the viewing history due to a glitch in the application.

Failure to update the application can cause this since updates fix bugs in the application.

Cache and cookies that have accumulated in the app or web browser can cause data conflicts and impair the correct operation of the feature.

The "Continue Watching" function could occasionally not function properly due to device compatibility difficulties.

Issues with Peacock's servers can impact the real-time syncing of the viewing progress.

The usefulness of the feature may be hampered by compatibility issues or software issues with your streaming device.

It's possible that the device won't refresh the "Continue Watching" list as intended if it hasn't been restarted for a while.

How to Solve the Peacock Continue Watching Not Working?

Peacock's Helpline Twitter Account (image via Twitter)

You can try the following solutions to troubleshoot the problem of 'my stuff' disappearing on your Peacock application:

Restart your gadget: The simplest option is frequently the best one. Whether it's a computer, smartphone, smart TV, streaming device, or other device, try restarting it.

Check your internet connection: Check your Wi-Fi or cellular data to see if that fixes any loading problems, buffering, or poor video quality you may be experiencing. To determine the speed of your connection, do a speed test.

Verify the status of your Peacock service: Remember that Peacock permits a maximum of three concurrent streams per account. Close one active stream if you experience this problem so that space can be made for another device. Be aware that it could take up to 10 minutes for the slot to open up once a feed ends.

Reinstall the application or clear the device cache: On streaming devices, smart TVs, and mobile devices, difficulties can be fixed by clearing the app's cache. Furthermore, removing and reinstalling the program might fix lingering issues. However, keep in mind that this could cause you to lose access to your account and destroy any downloaded data.

Troubleshooting your Web Browser: Try deleting the browser's cache and cookies if you're using one to watch Peacock. This frequently solves streaming issues.

You should be able to solve the frequent problems with Peacock TV using these troubleshooting techniques. It's important to keep in mind that technical difficulties can arise, but by being prepared with these fixes, you can improve your Peacock TV experience.