Based on a True Story on Peacock: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details

Peacock's new comedy drama series, Based on a True Story, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around three people from different walks of life who decide to exploit American viewers' growing obsession with true crime stories.

The show, helmed by noted writer Craig Rosenberg, stars Kaley Cuoco in one of the major roles, along with various others playing significant supporting characters.

Based on a True Story trailer showcases how three people decide to exploit people's perverse obsessions

Peacock released the official trailer of Based on a True Story on May 15, 2023, offering a glimpse into the numerous hilarious and interesting events set to unfold in the new series.

The trailer briefly depicts various people's obsession with true crime shows, revealing how the lead characters decide to capitalize on people's interests. However, not many other key details pertainining to the plot are revealed.

Yet, overall, the trailer maintains a funny and dark tone that fans of black comedy movies and shows would certainly enjoy. Alongside the trailer, Peacock also shared the official synopsis of the show, which states:

''A dark comedic thriller, BASED ON A TRUE STORY is about a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect an entertaining, funny, and thought-provoking series that delves deep into a number of complicated themes like true crime, pop culture obsessions, and the dark side of human nature, among many other things.

The series reportedly features a total of eight episodes, all of which are expected to premiere on the same day on Peacock, on June 8, 2023.

More details about Based on a True Story cast

Based on a True Story features Kaley Cuoco in one of the key roles as Ava Bartlett. Ava is a married woman with a baby on the way, and the couple are struggling financially. However, surprisingly, Ava soon comes up with a way to make some quick money.

There's been a killer on the news, and Ava tells her husband that she knows who the person is. The two then decide to start a podcast chronicling the same. Although the idea sounds lucrative, the journey isn't as simple as they thought, and soon enough, they realize that they could be in serious danger.

Kaley Cuoco looks funny and charming in the series' trailer, capturing her character's sense of humor and clumsiness with remarkable ease. Fans can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. Her other notable acting credits include 8 Simple Rules, Charmed, and Quicksand: No Escape, to name a few.

Starring alongside Cuoco in another significant role is actor Chris Messina as Nathan Bartlett, who plays the role of Ava's husband. He looks equally impressive in the show's trailer and shares wonderful onscreen chemistry with Cuoco. He's previously starred in The Mindy Project, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Based on a True Story on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

