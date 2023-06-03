Top five titles coming to Peacock in June 2023

When it comes to OTT platforms, Peacock is a relatively new entrant but don't let that deter you because it offers a diverse range of quality content for all types of viewers. In addition to popular movies and TV shows, it has also been releasing interesting and entertaining originals that have been able to capture the attention of its subscribers.

However, viewers may notice that the amount of content released each month differs from that of larger streaming services such as Netflix or Disney+. But, that doesn't mean that Peacock subscribers don't have much to look forward to every month. The streaming platform regularly adds new content and subscribers are bound to find exciting content that they want to binge-watch.

In June 2023, Peacock will be releasing a slew of movies and TV shows. If you are a fan of popular film franchises like Bourne, Fast & Furious, and Jurassic Park then you will find plenty of options for movie night.

5 must-watch titles releasing on Peacock in June 2023 that you should not miss out on

1) Shooting Stars - June 2, 2023

The Peacock original movie premiered on June 2 and is currently available for streaming on the platform. Most people have probably heard of LeBron James. After all, it would be tough not to read, see, or hear about one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Based on James' memoir, this Peacock movie stars Mookie Cook in the lead. Cook's name may not ring a bell for many movie lovers because he is first and foremost a basketball player. However, viewers will surely recognize Caleb McLaughlin, one of the leads in Stranger Things, who plays the role of Dru Joyce III in the movie.

2) Based on a True Story - June 8, 2023

Most viewers know Kaley Cuoco as the sweet but tough Penny from The Big Bang Theory and so, it will be interesting for fans to see her explore a different persona in this new Peacock original. Her character, Ava Bartlett, is obsessed with true crime and murder mysteries.

From the trailer, it seems like this show will combine elements of suspense and witty comedy to keep the audience thoroughly entertained throughout. In addition to Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, and Natalia Dyer will also star in the upcoming Peacock original.

3) Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New - June 9, 2023

Viewers who enjoy reading mystery novels will enjoy Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. Based on books written by Charlaine Harris, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has released several adaptions so far, with Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New being the latest one.

This movie made quite a few headlines when it was announced mostly because Candace Cameron Bure, who used to play the character was replaced by Skyler Samuels. This is mostly due to the fact that Bure joined Great American Media. While some fans are doubtful that Samuels will be able to deliver the same punch, only time will tell if the new Aurora can hold a candle to the old one.

4) Love’s Greek to Me - June 11, 2023

When it comes to feel-good movies, it is hard to argue that anyone can do it better than Hallmark. They have nailed a lot of aspects that viewers tend to enjoy - beautiful settings, lovable interactions, funny moments, and meaningful life lessons. Love’s Greek to Me is about an overzealous mother who unintentionally creates problems between her son and his fiancé.

This movie will be available for streaming on Peacock on June 11, 2023. If the stunning Greek backdrops are not enough to get you excited about this movie, then you might want to tune in for Torrey DeVitto who has proven her acting skills in popular shows such as Pretty Little Liars, Vampire Diaries, Chicago Med and more.

5) DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 6 - June 15, 2023

There was a time before How to Train Your Dragon when people didn't quite associate the word 'adorable' with dragons but all that changed when Toothless sprung into the picture. Keeping true to the vibe of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, the show puts the focus back on bonding between humans and dragons, which is always a treat to watch.

With regards to the timeline, this show is set around 1,300 years after How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019). If you are looking for a wholesome show on Peacock that you can watch together with young viewers then look no further.

From inspiring stories to murder mysteries, Peacock has viewers covered in terms of quality content this June 2023.

