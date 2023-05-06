The Hallmark Channel's Movies & Mysteries is a go-to destination for viewers who are looking for heartwarming and suspenseful stories that bring families together. The channel features an impressive collection of movies that cater to different tastes and preferences. From romantic comedies to crime thrillers, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (HMM) has a bit of something for everyone.

Their original library of movies is known for their positive themes, relatable characters, and captivating plots that keep viewers engaged from start to finish.

They have already released about five new originals from their Movies & Mysteries Channel in 2023 which have been huge hits amongst its audience base. With Spring giving way to Summer, the channel has once again prepared four new titles to release over May and June. For both long-time fans and newcomers to the channel, HMM has something that everyone can enjoy.

Here is a closer look at the upcoming movies on Hallmark Channel's Movies & Mysteries between May and June

4 Hallmark originals premiering between May and June on Hallmark's Movies & Mysteries

1) The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost

The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost (Image via Hallmark)

The Jane Mysteries is set to be Hallmark's latest signature original mystery series of the season. The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost is an upcoming mystery film set to release on Movies & Mysteries on May 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET/ PT.

Marco Deufemia directs the movie with a script from Neale Kimmel. The movie stars Jodie Sweetin, Stephen Huszar, Rob Stewart, Paris Jefferson, and others in pivotal roles.

According to the synopsis of the film, it revolves around a singer named Jane DaSilva who has inherited the family foundation, a non-profit detective agency. The agency helps people who "aren't able to help themselves." As Jane takes over the reins, her aunt Sadie and Detective John Cameron act as her mentors. He first case is that of a mother who died an untimely death years ago.

The synopsis continues:

"As Jane investigates a multi-level marketing company that took advantage of her client’s fragile mom, she realizes that digging up the past can be dangerous."

As mentioned earlier, the film is set to be released on May 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT.

2) Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

A still from Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (Image via Hallmark)

Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery is the second installment under Hallmark's Hannah Swensen series that revolves around crime-solving baker, Hannah Swensen.

Pat Williams returns to direct the movie, while the writing credits go to Melissa Salmons. The cast for the film features both new and returning actors like Alison Sweeney, Barbara Niven, Cameron Mathison, Gabriel Hogan, and Daylin Willis in pivotal roles.

The movie is set to release on the Movies & Mysteries channel on May 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. The film's synopsis reads:

"The discovery of a skeleton amid the rubble of a building undergoing renovation reveals that one of Lake Eden’s beloved citizens is not who he claimed to be. Much to the dismay of her fiancé, Detective Mike Kingston (Mathison), Hannah (Sweeney) begins to investigate the case on her own."

It adds that as she tries to figure out what led to the murder and tries to figure out the victim's identity, she even calls on her mother Delores. The crime-solving baker is set to bring the killer to justice and uncover the truth.

The film is set to be released on May 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT.

3) The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

A still from A Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango (Image via Hallmark)

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango is Hallmark's first offering from their Movies & Mysteries channel in June. The film will see the former on-screen couple from Love, Romance & Chocolate, Will Kemp and Lacey Chabert reunite for the mystery romance in an enchanting setting in Malta.

Stefan Scaini directs the movie with a screenplay from Aubrey Day. The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango is set to premiere on Movies & Mysteries on June 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. The synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

"Chabert stars as Constance Bailey, a no-nonsense detective who prefers to work alone. When a high-profile CEO is murdered on the eve of his company’s corporate event in Malta – a high stakes ballroom competition between senior executives – Detective Bailey is sent undercover as one of the contestants."

The synopsis adds that the only issue is that Bailey can't dance and in order to compete convincingly, she needs to team up with a "charismatic and free-spirited performer" Sebastian Moore.

The film is set to be released on June 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT.

4) Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New

Skyler Samuels and Evan Roderick play Aurora and Arthur in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New (Images via Getty/ Everett Collection)

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New is set to be the latest installation under Hallmark's popular Aurora Teagarden Mysteries film series. It comes as a prequel to the main storyline. The cast for the film includes returning and new characters portrayed by Marilu Henner, Skyler Samuels, Evan Roderick, Hayley Sales, Madison Smith, and others.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New is set to release on June 9, 2023. at 9 pm ET/PT.

"Aurora Teagarden (Skyler Samuels) is back home in Lawrenceton post-college near her mother, Aida (Marilu Henner). Working as a teacher’s assistant in a crime fiction class, Aurora is struggling to settle on a thesis for her post-graduate degree. To support her schooling and life, Aurora also waitresses at the local diner at night, where she shares her love of researching true crime with her friend Sally and police officer Arthur (Evan Roderick)."

It continues that when Sally's fiancé is missing from their wedding rehearsal, Aurora and Arthur help Sally look for him. However, they find a body and assume that it is Sally's fiancé and when they find out that it is someone else, Sally’s fiancé becomes the main suspect.

The film is set to be released on June 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT.

These are the offerings that Hallmark has prepared for its audience of Movies & Mysteries to enjoy throughout May and June. With its commitment to producing high-quality films and its dedicated fan base, it's no wonder that Hallmark Channel continues to be a popular destination for those seeking wholesome entertainment.

