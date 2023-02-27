NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 - Who plays Elizabeth Kilbride?

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, the latest and final season of the highly popular procedural military drama series, dropped a brand new episode on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 10:00 pm EST, exclusively on the CBS TV Network. Shane Brennan created the spin-off series.

In episode 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, titled A Farewell to Arms, the audience witnessed the arrival of a new character, Elizabeth Kilbride, who is the former wife of Admiral Hollace Kilbride. The character's sudden appearance into their lives has undoubtedly made the entire team curious.

Actress Marilu Henner portrays the character Elizabeth Kilbride in NCIS: Los Angeles season 14.

The NCIS: Los Angeles episode soon revealed that Elizabeth wanted her ex-husband Hollace to attempt and make an effort to resolve issues with their son and reconnect with him.

Highly acclaimed actress Marilu Henner plays the role of Elizabeth Kilbride in NCIS: Los Angeles season 14

Marilu Henner is a celebrated theater artist and actor who stepped into the world of acting with the 1971 musical Grease, where she originally played the role of Marty. Since then, she has been a pivotal part of several other noteworthy Broadway productions, including Over Here!, Pal Joey, Social Security, Chicago, and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife.

The now 70-year-old actress made her movie debut in 1977 with the character Danielle in the hit movie, Between the Lines. However, she first came into the limelight after being cast as Elaine O'Connor Nardo in the beloved 1978 sitcom Taxi, for which she went on to receive a total of five nominations for the prestigious Golden Globe Awards.

Apart from her role in Taxi, Marilu Henner is also best known for her outstanding portrayal of the characters Annette Palladino in the 1978 movie Bloodbrothers, Kit Conger / Sue Alabama in the 1982 movie Hammett, Lil Sheridan in the 1984 movie Johnny Dangerously, Dani in the 2000 movie Enemies of Laughter, Ava Evans Newton in the 1990 TV series Evening Shade, and Vivian Ludley in the fan-favorite series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Over her long and impressive acting career, Henner has also been a part of an array of notable movies, including The Man Who Loved Women, Cannonball Run II, Rustlers' Rhapsody, Perfect, Grand Larceny, L.A. Story, Chains of Gold, Noises Off, Chasers, Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, Man on the Moon, and The Mimic, among several others.

The actress has also been a crucial part of several other well-known TV series, including Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Great Performances, Who's the Boss?, The Legend of Prince Valiant, Cybill, Providence, Greg the Bunny, Center of the Universe, Living With Fran, Party Down, Grey's Anatomy, Two and a Half Men, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, The Crazy Ones, and more.

Over the last few years, Henner has featured in several noteworthy Hallmark TV movies, including Love, Lights, Hanukkah, A Kiss Before Christmas, Til Death Do Us Part: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery, A Kismet Christmas, among a few others.

It will be quite interesting to see if the veteran actress re-appears in the upcoming episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14. The next episode of the series' ongoing season, titled Shame, will be released on March 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes